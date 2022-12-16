Isabelle “Trudy” Lousen passed away on November 27, a week short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1924 and graduated from Central High School. She attended LA City College and Immaculate Heart College before working for Farmers Insurance. In 1948 she married Arthur Lousen, who passed away in ’92. She lived in La Crescenta for 71 years. Trudy & Art loved to travel in their Lazy Daze RV known as “The Jerky Peddler.” Trudy was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montrose, where she served in M&M, Pioneer Club, and Brother’s Helpers groups. An avid gardener, she also loved singing and was a member of the Holy Redeemer Church choir and Mother Singers of La Crescenta. They had four children—Janet Siechert, Richard Lousen, Margaret Bowles and Roger Lousen—four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services at Holy Redeemer Church will be held January 14, 11 am. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO