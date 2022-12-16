Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Muir Wins CIF Title, Reaches State Bowl Game
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The John Muir High School varsity football team, which won five consecutive postseason games en route to the CIF Southern Section Division X championship game, had its season come to an end in a Northern California rainstorm last weekend.
outlooknewspapers.com
Flintridge Prep Brings the Classroom to Dinner
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Former Flintridge Prep Head of School Peter Bachmann recently gave a taste of his popular “Great Books” class to those attending a special dinner. The course is usually taught to students on campus; however, this time...
outlooknewspapers.com
Yim Fong Lai
Yim Fong Lai was born 01/18/1940 to Siu Fun and Hun Man Leung in Qingyuan, China and passed away on 12/13/2022. Lai is survived by her husband James; her sons Raymond, Clem (Kelly), Ted (Trang), and Calvin; and her grandchildren Zoe, Genevieve, Atom, and Iris. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Birch Room, Descanso Gardens, La Canada Flintridge, CA on Friday, January 13 from 1 – 4 p.m.
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior Hosts Mother Mary Christmas Luncheon
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School continued Christmastime celebrations by hosting a cherished school community event, the Mother Mary Christmas Luncheon, on Friday at the Hilton Hotel in Pasadena. Nearly 540 guests enjoyed the festive decor, a three-course lunch and musical...
outlooknewspapers.com
Isabelle "Trudy" Lousen
Isabelle “Trudy” Lousen passed away on November 27, a week short of her 98th birthday. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1924 and graduated from Central High School. She attended LA City College and Immaculate Heart College before working for Farmers Insurance. In 1948 she married Arthur Lousen, who passed away in ’92. She lived in La Crescenta for 71 years. Trudy & Art loved to travel in their Lazy Daze RV known as “The Jerky Peddler.” Trudy was an active member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montrose, where she served in M&M, Pioneer Club, and Brother’s Helpers groups. An avid gardener, she also loved singing and was a member of the Holy Redeemer Church choir and Mother Singers of La Crescenta. They had four children—Janet Siechert, Richard Lousen, Margaret Bowles and Roger Lousen—four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services at Holy Redeemer Church will be held January 14, 11 am. Donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Comments / 0