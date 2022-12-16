Yim Fong Lai was born 01/18/1940 to Siu Fun and Hun Man Leung in Qingyuan, China and passed away on 12/13/2022. Lai is survived by her husband James; her sons Raymond, Clem (Kelly), Ted (Trang), and Calvin; and her grandchildren Zoe, Genevieve, Atom, and Iris. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Birch Room, Descanso Gardens, La Canada Flintridge, CA on Friday, January 13 from 1 – 4 p.m.

