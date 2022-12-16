First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The La Salle College Preparatory varsity boys’ soccer team remained undefeated and won the Burbank Burroughs tournament after blanking Crescenta Valley High of La Crescenta, 1-0, in the championship game on Saturday. Caden Brown scored the deciding...
First published in the Dec. 15 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The John Muir High School varsity football team, which won five consecutive postseason games en route to the CIF Southern Section Division X championship game, had its season come to an end in a Northern California rainstorm last weekend.
Yim Fong Lai was born 01/18/1940 to Siu Fun and Hun Man Leung in Qingyuan, China and passed away on 12/13/2022. Lai is survived by her husband James; her sons Raymond, Clem (Kelly), Ted (Trang), and Calvin; and her grandchildren Zoe, Genevieve, Atom, and Iris. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Birch Room, Descanso Gardens, La Canada Flintridge, CA on Friday, January 13 from 1 – 4 p.m.
