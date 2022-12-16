ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRxW3_0jl0QrNl00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting a Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son as he encourages veterans to take advantage of new healthcare opportunities under legislation that he signed in August.

The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, and burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The administration has been hosting scores of events around the country to draw attention to the new benefits. More than 730,000 veterans have already received screenings, according to the White House.

Beau Biden, the president’s elder son, served as a major in the Delaware National Guard. He died of brain cancer in 2015, and the president has suggested that exposure to burn pits on his base in Iraq may have been the cause.

The legislation, the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was passed by Congress after years of advocacy by veterans.

In addition to the screenings, the law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume that some respiratory illnesses and cancers are connected to burn pits. This allows veterans to receive disability benefits without needing to prove direct causation.

Before the law, about three-quarters of disability claims involving burn pit exposure were denied by the government.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Biden heads to Mexico next month for leaders summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month for North American leaders summit, White House officials said Tuesday. Biden will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Jan. 9-10. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the leaders will discuss economic stability, security and immigration, among other topics.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid gov't shutdown, boost Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billon to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
WSB Radio

Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a major boost for President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Radio

Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of...
MISSOURI STATE
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states

Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it's not over yet. The midyear ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Peru Congress to reconsider early election, unrest continues

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. It's the second time in days that the lawmakers —...
WSB Radio

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms. The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban...
WSB Radio

Wartime Ukraine erasing Russian past from public spaces

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — On the streets of Kyiv, Fyodor Dostoevsky is on the way out. Andy Warhol is on the way in. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of Soviet and Russian influence from its public spaces by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor its own artists, poets, soldiers, independence leaders and others — including heroes of this year’s war.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
112K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy