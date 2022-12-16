ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas 2022: Which restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
If your Christmas plans include letting a restaurant do the work of making a meal so you can enjoy some family time, you’re in luck.

Below is a list of some of the restaurants that will be open for in-house dining or who are providing take-home meals.

(Note: Remember, many locations of your favorite restaurants have local owners and may not open on Christmas, even if others in the chain do. Be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm that they will be open before you go.)

Restaurants open on Christmas:

· Applebee’s

· Arby’s

· Baker’s Square

· Boston Market

· Benihana

· Buca di Beppo

· Chart House

· Denny’s

· Domino’s Pizza

· Dunkin’

· Fogo de Chao

· Hooters

· IHOP

· Legal Sea Foods

· Luby’s

· McDonald’s

· Morton’s Steakhouse

· Panda Express

· Pokeworks

· Romano’s Macaroni Grill

· Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

· Shoney’s

· Starbucks

· STK Steakhouse

· Sonic

· Wendy’s

Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

LONDON — (AP) — Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London's top cocktail-makers have some tips. “Christmas is a special time when you want to join with friends and family. And sometimes, the centerpiece of any happiness is to have a good drink,” says Salvatore Calabrese, an Italian-born drinks expert and author who has been making cocktails at top hotels, bars and private clubs for over 40 years.
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

