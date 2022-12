LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec 20, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It was clear skies and perfect weather for a family outing this Sunday when more than 4,000 Angelenos filled the Church of Scientology Los Angeles and L. Ron Hubbard Way for the Church’s annual toy giveaway. Children left clutching presents after an afternoon of ice skating, donut-eating contests, face painting, and complimentary cocoa, cookies, popcorn and cotton candy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO