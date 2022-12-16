ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
The Hill

FDA gives priority review to Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted Pfizer’s application for an RSV vaccine for older adults, and is expected to make an approval decision by the spring.  Pfizer in a statement on Wednesday said the FDA is going to review its application under the priority review program, which reduces the approval timeline by four months.…
WebMD

WebMD

Pfizer Seeks Authorization for Bivalent Booster for Kids Under 5

Dec. 5, 2022 -- Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied Monday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for a bivalent COVID-19 booster for children 6 months to 4 years old, Pfizer said in a news release. If approved, children in that age range who had...
contagionlive.com

FDA Authorizes Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Down to 6 Months of Age

With an already overwhelming respiratory virus season with RSV and influenza, the hope is to prevent COVID-19 with these vaccines available to younger pediatric populations. Today, the FDA announced it had amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the updated (bivalent) Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to include use in children down to 6 months of age.
Reuters

Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
The Independent

FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids

It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.About 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But only about 20% of those who could use a hearing aid seek help. Here’s a closer look:WHO MIGHT BE HELPEDThe FDA approved OTC hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing...
The Hill

Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
The Associated Press

Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
CALIFORNIA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Patients With Treatment-Resistant Depression: Early Ketamine Effects on Belief-Updating Biases

Clinical studies have demonstrated both the fast antidepressant effects of subanesthetic ketamine infusions and the maintenance of depression by persistently unfavorable attitudes. For a study, researchers sought to assess if ketamine affects belief updating and how these cognitive changes related to ketamine’s therapeutic benefits. In the study, 2 groups...
MedicalXpress

Expanding the arsenal of drugs for use against COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been devastating the entire world. While the vaccination program is advancing, drug treatments for COVID-19 are still highly important for those who become infected. Now, a team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), National Center for Global Health and...
drugstorenews.com

Fresenius Kabi receives FDA approval for Humira biosimilar

Fresenius Kabi plans to launch Idacio in a self-administered prefilled syringe and a self-administered pre-filled pen in July 2023. Fresenius Kabi has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s permission for its citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar Idacio for use in the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases for all eligible indications of AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab).
Zacks.com

Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates

KXLY

LASIK Should Carry Warnings of Possible Complications, FDA Says

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — LASIK is a common vision-correcting procedure that many Americans view as safe and effective, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now drafted guidance that warns of potential complications. Although many patients are happy with the results after surgery, the recommended...

