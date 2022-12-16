It's now a lot easier — and cheaper — for many hard-of-hearing Americans to get help.Hearing aids can now be sold without a prescription from a specialist. Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.About 30 million people in the United States deal with hearing loss, according to the Food and Drug Administration. But only about 20% of those who could use a hearing aid seek help. Here’s a closer look:WHO MIGHT BE HELPEDThe FDA approved OTC hearing aids for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing...

