wosu.org

Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

One baby recovered, another still missing after Short North abduction

Columbus police say they've recovered one of the missing twin baby boys abducted in the Short North Monday evening, but the other is still missing. Police say one child was recovered at the Dayton airport, although the details surrounding that recovery were unclear. Police say their mother left the 5-month-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus civilian review board recommends member's ouster

In an 8-1 vote Monday night, the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board recommended the removal of one of its members. The decision comes in response to anti-police social media posts made by board member Gambit Aragon in the wake of a canceled holiday story time event at a Clintonville church featuring drag queens.
COLUMBUS, OH

