Columbus officials reveal additional efforts to assist homeless population this winter
Severe cold temperatures are predicted for this week, and Columbus city leaders are gearing up to open more shelters for people experiencing homelessness. On Monday, officials announced a partnership with community organizations to open more facilities during the day and night like libraries and recreation centers. Columbus Coalition for the...
Franklin County eviction filings surpassing pre-pandemic levels
Near the start of the pandemic, governments put various protections in place to keep people in their homes if they fell behind on rent. It's been over a year since the last COVID-related eviction moratorium expired, and central Ohio eviction filings have been creeping up ever since. Sarah Huelskoetter is...
One baby recovered, another still missing after Short North abduction
Columbus police say they've recovered one of the missing twin baby boys abducted in the Short North Monday evening, but the other is still missing. Police say one child was recovered at the Dayton airport, although the details surrounding that recovery were unclear. Police say their mother left the 5-month-old...
Columbus City Council considers plan to forgive up to $200 million in medical debt
Helping eliminate the burden of hospital bills is the goal behind an ordinance heard last week by Columbus City Council. If approved, it would cancel up to $200 million in medical debt held by Columbus families. The ordinance would have the city spend $2 million from the American Rescue Plan...
Columbus civilian review board recommends member's ouster
In an 8-1 vote Monday night, the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board recommended the removal of one of its members. The decision comes in response to anti-police social media posts made by board member Gambit Aragon in the wake of a canceled holiday story time event at a Clintonville church featuring drag queens.
