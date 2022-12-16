ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony

The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents

Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee

The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
Salon

Trump World is imploding — which could be the start of Trump's big comeback

Donald Trump may be very wealthy, but he's rapidly turning into a sad and pathetic figure. According to this report in the Washington Post, the former president tends to wander aimlessly around Mar-a-Lago, bored and lethargic, depending on his attendants to call around to allies to ask them to deliver "affirmations" and cheer him up. One former adviser characterized his new life as sad, saying he wanted to replicate the grandeur of the White House but it's more like "a Barbie Dream House miniature." Ouch.
GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
New York Post

It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too

Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obama­care.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate.  To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...

