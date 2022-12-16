Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Jan 6 committee report warns that Trump’s legal team is interfering with witness testimony
The January 6 committee on Monday confirmed that it had been in contact with both the Justice Department as well as prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, regarding efforts by allies of Donald Trump to interfere with witnesses tied to its investigation.The revelation came in one part of the committee’s final report, released by the lawmakers at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting.According to the panel, lawmakers have seen evidence to suggest that not only has Donald Trump’s team worked to influence witness testimony, but that lawyers on the payroll of Mr Trump’s Save America PAC may have even been incentivised...
Officials worried that Trump would give “illegal order to use military” to steal election: J6 report
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the House's final Jan. 6 hearing Monday, the committee found that leading up to the insurrection, Department of...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Trump aide follows him on golf course with a printer to boost ego with "uplifting articles": report
More than 23 people close to the inner workings of former President Donald Trump's life painted a picture of his post-presidential psyche in interviews with The Washington Post. Some of the people interviewed, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, shared that Trump needed constant reassurance and ego boosts from...
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
Trump Conviction in Documents Probe Will Take Only 1 Hour: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said he believes the case against Trump in the classified documents probe is very strong.
MSNBC
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
Trump World is imploding — which could be the start of Trump's big comeback
Donald Trump may be very wealthy, but he's rapidly turning into a sad and pathetic figure. According to this report in the Washington Post, the former president tends to wander aimlessly around Mar-a-Lago, bored and lethargic, depending on his attendants to call around to allies to ask them to deliver "affirmations" and cheer him up. One former adviser characterized his new life as sad, saying he wanted to replicate the grandeur of the White House but it's more like "a Barbie Dream House miniature." Ouch.
MSNBC
'Like night and day': Capitol police officer contrasts BLM protest with Trump's 1/6 riot
Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. California Do This Instead Of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) California: Program Covers The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips. New Electric Cars | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Killer New EVs With Longest Range...
Pentagon Officials Feared Trump Would Try To Use Troops In His Jan. 6 Coup Attempt
The Jan. 6 committee found that some officials believed that Trump would issue an "illegal order" and that there was no intentional delay in deploying the military.
MSNBC
GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
It’s not just Democrats — Republicans are breaking the bank too
Conservatives are often disappointed when Republicans tell us one thing at home when they’re running for office and do quite the opposite as soon as they cross the Potomac. It doesn’t take a long memory to remember that Republicans campaigned on “repealing Obamacare.” These Republicans came home to campaign and loudly proclaimed: “Give us a Republican House!” Conservatives stepped up and made it so. But the GOP candidates came back and pleaded: “No, we can’t repeal Obamacare unless you give us a Republican Senate.” So, conservative activists gave Republicans the Senate. To which the Republican Congress opined, “We’re close, this close to repealing Obamacare. Just...
MSNBC
State level investigations of Trump notably absent given Jan. 6 evidence
Alex Wagner points out how much of Donald Trump's scheme to overturn the 2020 election that took place at the state level and wonders why Fani Willis in Georgia is the only local prosecutor investigating Trump's activities. Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
Trump Heads Into Holidays Facing Intensified Heat Over Jan. 6, Tax Probes
Congressional panels may next week recommend criminal charges including insurrection for Trump and public release of his long-sought tax records.
“I would be looking at money trails”: Security expert sounds the alarm over Mar-a-Lago docs storage
Former President Donald Trump appears at a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A former National Counterterrorism Center recently expressed concern about the latest reports from The New York Times. That report included photos of guests at...
Comments / 0