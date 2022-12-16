ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Florida House Uses Over 170K Christmas Lights For The Holidays & It's So Dreamy (VIDEO)

There's a house in Florida that goes all out for the holidays and their Christmas lights illuminate the whole street. From Santa to the reindeers and even a conveyor belt of gifts, they leave nothing to the imagination.

It's tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Pompano Beach and most of the decorations are handmade. You can see Santa's workshop as well as an ice castle all custom crafted for the specific home's display.

The property will have you in awe as it looks like a winter wonderland, only Florida edition.

With over 170,000 lights, they are single-strand 100 light sets. They aren't webbed together by a net.

It takes approximately 20,000 staples, over 8,000 cable ties, 70 three-way electrical adapters, hundreds of electrical cords, over 2,000 square feet of "snow" covering and 1,000 aluminum stakes to hold the snow down.

The home doesn't fall short to give their neighbors some holiday cheer.

The display even has moving parts, like the elves that "move" in Santa's workshop to look like they are working, the gifts that slide down from the workshop and a train that goes around an oval track.

The train specifically was sold as a battery-operated children's toy back in the 1970s, but the family that puts on the display has since transformed the toy to run on a belt-driven robot motor and a custom lithium-ion battery pack, which allows the figure to run continuously throughout the night.

Since every little detail is so intricate, it undergoes daily maintenance to make sure it's up to par for those that walk by to see it.

