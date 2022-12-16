ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
digitalspy.com

Pirates of the Caribbean producer responds to Margot Robbie comments

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be dead in the water after all. In the summer of 2020, the Wolf of Wall Street star was confirmed to be leading a new female spin on the format. But just over a month ago, Robbie herself delivered the deflating news that it probably won't be made, despite years of development.
digitalspy.com

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival

Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
digitalspy.com

Avatar 2 star Edie Falco thought it had already been released and flopped

Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco has revealed she thought the film had already been released and subsequently flopped. Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the long-awaited sequel, completed her scenes for the film over four years ago, leading her to forget that it had undergone a lengthy post-production schedule.
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman shows off blonde hair transformation

Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman has shown off a stunning hair transformation, revealing her new blonde tresses. Attending a press performance of Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show at The Ambassadors Theatre, the Sandman star debuted her striking new look. Previously a brunette, Coleman paired her new do with a floor-length...
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
digitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas reveals show bosses asked him back

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has revealed that show bosses had asked him to reprise his role as Adam Barton on the soap. Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actor said that bosses had explored the possibility of bringing both him and Danny Miller back for a guest stint during the show's 50th anniversary, but unfortunately he was busy filming for his Waterloo Road return.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe back Felix and Mercedes' future

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe have backed the future of their characters, Felix and Mercedes. In episodes that will air over the festive period, the pair’s relationship will heat up after they recently found common ground with their experience of single parenthood. With a...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to making show history

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is officially the longest-serving detective on the show, with four series and two specials to his name. The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, has said that making history with his character has been "fulfilling and flattering". "I think it's really, really fulfilling and...
digitalspy.com

His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson breaks down season 3's emotional reunion scene

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 6 spoilers follow. His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has broken down an emotional reunion scene between his character Will and his on-screen father John in season 3 of the BBC show. Wilson plays Will Parry in the TV show based on Philip Pullman's...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
digitalspy.com

Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed

Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.

