Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
digitalspy.com
Pirates of the Caribbean producer responds to Margot Robbie comments
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be dead in the water after all. In the summer of 2020, the Wolf of Wall Street star was confirmed to be leading a new female spin on the format. But just over a month ago, Robbie herself delivered the deflating news that it probably won't be made, despite years of development.
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt respond to Neighbours' shock revival
Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt have reacted to the shocking news that Neighbours has been revived only a couple of months after it came to an end. Robbie and Pitt were speaking to Australian talk show Studio 10 about their new movie Babylon when they were asked about the Ramsay Street soap's return next year.
digitalspy.com
Avatar 2 star Edie Falco thought it had already been released and flopped
Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco has revealed she thought the film had already been released and subsequently flopped. Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the long-awaited sequel, completed her scenes for the film over four years ago, leading her to forget that it had undergone a lengthy post-production schedule.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman shows off blonde hair transformation
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman has shown off a stunning hair transformation, revealing her new blonde tresses. Attending a press performance of Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show at The Ambassadors Theatre, the Sandman star debuted her striking new look. Previously a brunette, Coleman paired her new do with a floor-length...
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
digitalspy.com
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas reveals show bosses asked him back
Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas has revealed that show bosses had asked him to reprise his role as Adam Barton on the soap. Speaking to OK! Magazine, the actor said that bosses had explored the possibility of bringing both him and Danny Miller back for a guest stint during the show's 50th anniversary, but unfortunately he was busy filming for his Waterloo Road return.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe back Felix and Mercedes' future
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks stars Richard Blackwood and Jennifer Metcalfe have backed the future of their characters, Felix and Mercedes. In episodes that will air over the festive period, the pair’s relationship will heat up after they recently found common ground with their experience of single parenthood. With a...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to making show history
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is officially the longest-serving detective on the show, with four series and two specials to his name. The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, has said that making history with his character has been "fulfilling and flattering". "I think it's really, really fulfilling and...
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson breaks down season 3's emotional reunion scene
His Dark Materials season 3 episode 6 spoilers follow. His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has broken down an emotional reunion scene between his character Will and his on-screen father John in season 3 of the BBC show. Wilson plays Will Parry in the TV show based on Philip Pullman's...
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler reveals secret behind-the-scenes role in Maxine's storyline
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler has been working with the soap again, playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the most powerful story of the year. The actor is best known for playing fan favourite Max Cunningham from 1997 to 2008, when the character was killed off in a heartbreaking episode.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
digitalspy.com
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed
Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy stars in epic new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer
A new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer is here. Starring Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy as famous theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film tracks the scientist's creation of the atomic bomb during the post-WWII arms race. "We imagine a future and our imaginings horrify us," Murphy's Oppenheimer says...
Comments / 0