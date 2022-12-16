Read full article on original website
Being the "Middletown" between historic Abingdon, Virginia, and Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bluff City is a rich heritage repository. The Impact Community Center has donated space for a new museum on the Bluff City campus, once home to the Agriculture Program when it was Bluff City High School, and the Band Room at Bluff City Middle School. The river-rock walls of the building lend aesthetics to the repurposed building.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city cleans up home on West Sullivan Street
Kingsport city officials cleaned up a lot on West Sullivan Street Monday morning, while the homeowner and members of his family watched, two weeks after city officials ordered the lot clear. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, along with contractors hired by the city, and removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
WATE
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
Johnson City Press
Norton bomb threat suspect extradited from Delaware
NORTON – A Delaware man has been extradited to Virginia in connection with an October bomb threat against a Norton call center. John Edward Thomas, 34, Dover, was indicted in November on one felony count of making a bomb threat after an Oct. 6 incident in which medical transportation dispatch company Motivcare’s call center employees in the former Hotel Norton building on Park Avenue were evacuated.
BOE picks Charles Carter for Sullivan County director of schools
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Monday evening to offer Charles Carter the director of schools position. Five board members voted for Carter while two voted to offer the job to West Ridge High School principal Dr. Josh Davis. Carter is the director of the career and technical education programs […]
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abingdon
Are you looking for a sortlist of hospital in the Abingdon region? In this page, you are going to know a details sortlist of the best hospital that is located in the Abingdon region. You will get a details directions, Web Address details, estimate internet users reviews, Telephone, and also...
Police: 1 injured in Monday night Gate City shooting
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Monday night shooting on West Jackson Street left one person injured. The Gate City Police Department and Scott County deputies responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and took a suspect in custody. First responders transported a person with a gunshot wound to the hospital. No further […]
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
993thex.com
Home invasion suspect captured in Smyth County
A suspect is in custody following a police pursuit through portions of Smyth County, Virginia early Monday. Sheriff Chip Shuler’s report said Anthony Lee Edwards, 30, of Kingsport, is facing 10 charges including kidnapping, eluding law enforcement, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding. Officers began chasing Edwards’ car...
supertalk929.com
Shooting Leaves One Injured In Gate City, Suspect In Custody
Authorities in Gate City Virginia have a suspect in custody following an overnight shooting that leaves one person injured with a gunshot wound. Few details are known at this time other than police and Scott County deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at Jackson Street after eight pm Monday night and discovered one person injured, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. This is a developing story and we’ll update you as we obtain additional information from authorities.
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough's Just Bee Diner makes 'our list'
In the midst of the Christmas shopping season, it always helps to find a tranquil place to settle into, say hello to your neighbors, meet some new friends and, oh yes, have a bite to eat. My dining partner and I have a short list of dining establishments that fulfill...
Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
supertalk929.com
Eastman Still Working To Reduce Sulfur Dioxide Emissions
Kingsport’s Eastman Chemical Company is making strides in reducing its sulfur dioxide emissions but still has a way to go to meet EPA requirements. Eastman has poured millions of dollars into reducing those levels including the replacement of five coal powered boilers with natural gas, cutting emissions by 70 percent. The information is part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation audit released recently. The report reveals the area around Kingsport is the only one in Tennessee with non attainment of emissions of any of six air pollutants overseen by EPA.
Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit
(WJHL) — Smyth County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at authorities and leading police on a pursuit early Monday morning. A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies and Marion police officers began pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery at 3 a.m. The chase occurred throughout […]
Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
supertalk929.com
Greeneville woman found passed out in running car at liquor store
A Greeneville woman was arrested on Monday night after deputies found her reportedly passed out behind the wheel of a running car in a liquor store parking lot. According to a report, officers responded to a package store on Tusculum Boulevard at around 9 PM after receiving complaints from a witness.
Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe
UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
TBI revisits Greeneville cold case of murdered aunt, nephew
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An early-morning double homicide on West Main Street in 2014 shocked the Greeneville community and raised one question that has since remained a mystery: who is responsible? The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) revisited the case nearly nine years later with the hopes that a tip can lead to a break […]
