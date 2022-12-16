Read full article on original website
How much has Avatar: The Way of Water made so far?
Avatar: The Way of Water is now out in cinemas after a 13-year interval for Avatar fans and as well as seeing if it was worth the wait, there's another big topic of conversation around the movie: its box-office performance. The first movie remains the biggest movie of all time...
Avatar 2 star Edie Falco thought it had already been released and flopped
Avatar: The Way of Water star Edie Falco has revealed she thought the film had already been released and subsequently flopped. Falco, who plays General Frances Ardmore in the long-awaited sequel, completed her scenes for the film over four years ago, leading her to forget that it had undergone a lengthy post-production schedule.
Avatar's Sam Worthington reflects on failed James Bond audition
Avatar star Sam Worthington has reflected on his failed audition for the role of James Bond. The actor, who can be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, was one of the finalists to play 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale, but lost out to Daniel Craig. Speaking to Variety,...
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
Glass Onion stars address living up to Knives Out pressure
Glass Onion had big shoes to fill after the success of Knives Out, though this didn't seem to bother some of its main stars. The latest chapter in Rian Johnson's murder mystery saga is very much a stand-alone film. Maintaining the core elements of what made the first outing great – namely, Benoit Blanc's penchant for fashion – this second round is set in a different location and has a breezy tone with a hint of anti-capitalist satire.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Pirates of the Caribbean producer responds to Margot Robbie comments
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean movie may not be dead in the water after all. In the summer of 2020, the Wolf of Wall Street star was confirmed to be leading a new female spin on the format. But just over a month ago, Robbie herself delivered the deflating news that it probably won't be made, despite years of development.
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler reveals secret behind-the-scenes role in Maxine's storyline
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler has been working with the soap again, playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the most powerful story of the year. The actor is best known for playing fan favourite Max Cunningham from 1997 to 2008, when the character was killed off in a heartbreaking episode.
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4
The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
Indiana Jones 5 director shuts down reports of a new ending being filmed
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has addressed reports of an alternate ending being filmed. The filmmaker took to Twitter to respond to the film's composer John Williams' viral comments seemingly hinting at "another ending" to be shot. "So I took a b-day break from trolls....
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale, it's Christmas in the village but there's not much festive cheer for the Dingles as a newcomer arrives and is revealed to be Cain and Chas's half-brother, Caleb. Elsewhere, Chas feels miserable and alone as Paddy makes a terrible mistake at work, while...
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
EastEnders airs Phil Mitchell comeback for Christmas
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the return of Phil Mitchell for Christmas. The Walford crime boss' sudden reappearance in Walford comes at the worst possible time for love rival Alfie Moon, since Alfie continues to woo Phil's soon-to-be-wife Kat Slater. Tuesday's (December 20) shocking episode saw Keanu Taylor reveal...
EastEnders' Kat Slater and Alfie Moon share Christmas kiss
EastEnders spoilers follow. Kat Slater and Alfie Moon have shared a Christmas kiss in EastEnders. Monday's episode (December 19) continued Alfie's plans to win back Kat as part of the annual Christmas panto, but they had been thwarted because Kat wasn't going to play Snow White. Luckily for him, Freddie...
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
Emmerdale releases new pictures from Cain Dingle's special flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has released new pictures from Cain Dingle's special flashback episode. Much like EastEnders did earlier this year with Phil and Peggy Mitchell, Emmerdale plans to shed light on Cain Dingle's estrangement with brother Caleb Milligan by looking back into their past. New photos and a video...
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
Zoe Saldaña reflects on filming Crossroads with Britney Spears
Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña has reflected on starring alongside Britney Spears in the pop star's film debut. In 2002, Britney led the cast of the road trip movie Crossroads, playing Lucy Wagner. Saldaña and Taryn Manning portrayed Lucy's two best friends Kit and Mimi, respectively.
