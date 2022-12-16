Read full article on original website
apr.org
Study: Alabama ranks near the bottom for job hunters
Alabama’s economy has added close to fifty thousand jobs so far this year. Still, that didn’t help the State do well in a national study on best places to find a job. The financial website Wallethub ranked Alabama at forty two of the fifty states. Analysts looked at metrics including salaries, job growth, workplace satisfaction, and salaries to create their report. Wallethub spokesman Jill Gonzales says those basic things are where Alabama falls short…
Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.
Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
alreporter.com
Alabama Legislature must extend Alabama Jobs Act to keep economic incentives in place
The Alabama Jobs Act, a 2015 law passed to create economic incentives to recruit businesses to the state, will sunset in July 2023 unless the Legislature takes action in its upcoming session. Gov. Kay Ivey briefly addressed the topic as one of the priorities of the incoming legislature in its...
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
aldailynews.com
In first public office, Stewart prioritizing development in Black Belt district
To earn his seat in the 35-member Alabama Senate, Democrat Robert Stewart, D-Selma, first defeated in the May primary an institution in Alabama politics, Hank Sanders. In November, his contest against a Republican garnered more votes than any other state Senate race. Now, entering his first elected position, Stewart is...
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Dec. 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Learn about these construction permits. Thanks to our friends at Southern Exposure Information, we’ve got the list of...
WTOK-TV
Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
outdooralabama.com
All Oyster Harvest Zones Close on December 23
Pursuant to Section 9-12-28, Code of Alabama 1975 as stated by Rule 220-3-.02, the Marine Resources Division (MRD) of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announces that all public water bottoms will close to the harvest of oysters at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022. Summary...
altoday.com
State closes all waters to oyster harvesting on Friday
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) announced on Monday that all public water bottoms will close to the harvest of oysters at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Alabama oyster harvest began on October 3, 2022. ADCNR said that the cooperation...
outdooralabama.com
Alabama State Parks Receives Hearts of STHIL Grant
The State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) was recently awarded a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., to be used for the removal and management of invasive plant species at Chewacla State Park, in Auburn, Alabama. The Hearts of STIHL grants...
utv44.com
Alabama Superintendent of Education says there are three key reasons why teachers left
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After years of unprecedented shortages, teachers are making their way back to Alabama classrooms. But, why did they leave in the first place? The Alabama Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said there's three key reasons. A number of measures the state put in place...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
Alabama charter school enrollment soars as more schools open
Alabama’s public school enrollment rebounded again this year. And a larger number of students have shifted into a larger number of public charter schools, though total enrollment is still very small -- less than 1% of the state’s 2022-23 public school enrollment of 727,684. New enrollment figures show...
aldailynews.com
Daily News Digest – December 19, 2022
For the latest in our series profiling new members of the Alabama Legislature, Mary Sell takes on State Rep. Jerry Starnes, R-Prattville. As Mary writes, Starnes considered running for the Alabama House in 2018 when the District 88 seat was open. But when another Republican, Will Dismukes, announced his candidacy, Starnes said he stepped aside and continued serving on the Prattville City Council. This year, Starnes challenged embattled incumbent Dismukes for the seat, beating him in the May primary.
altoday.com
State announces $47 million in funding for gulf restoration project
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that the final phase of funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (NFWF-GEBF) had been approved for projects in Alabama. The money is from the settlement for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Smith Lake Alabama Home Makes Most Unique Airbnb in America List
I love checking out Travel and Leisure for ideas for traveling. I stumbled upon their “The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State.” So of course, being nosey, I jumped directly to Alabama. All I got to say is WOW! It is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired show home...
Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears
Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
3M to stop making ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025: What does that mean for Alabama?
The 3M company announced Tuesday that it will stop manufacturing or using PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” by 2025 at all of its facilities, including the plant in Decatur. The decision comes amid a flurry of legal and regulatory actions over the increased risk of health problems, including cancer, that are associated with long-term exposure to these chemicals in drinking water.
