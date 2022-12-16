Read full article on original website
Rayma Morris, Baxter Springs
Rayma “Jean” Morris, 88, of Baxter Springs, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born April 27, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., Jean was the daughter of Walter Lee Baumann and Susie Sarah (Black) Baumann. Jean was the youngest of six children and shared an especially deep bond with her twin sister June. As a child, wherever her daddy went, Jean was not far behind. When the family bought a farm in Lowell…
Columbus Public Library holds December meeting
Columbus Public Library Board met December 12. The meeting was called to order at 6:08 p.m. by President Curtis Wheatley. Also present were board members: Becky Shearburn, Jessica Rider, Kelly Walters, Linda Griffitt, and Becky Glover Staff members present: Lauren Dainty. Becky Shearburn moved and Linda Griffitt seconded a motion...
Theresa Clifton, 65, Joplin, Mo.
Theresa Johan Clifton, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home. Born July 18, 1957 in Joplin, Mo., Theresa was the daughter of the Harold Casey and Gayle (Patrick) Stover. They preceded her in death. Theresa also was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Clifton, stepbrothers, Mike Stover and Dean Stover; and her stepfather, Donald “Smokey” Stover After graduation from…
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
Kansas man arrested following standoff
INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
KBI investigating murder in southeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide. KBI investigating murder in southeast Kansas
