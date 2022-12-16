Read full article on original website
Joplin homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display
One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday.
fourstateshomepage.com
New officers join the Joplin Police Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
columbusnews-report.com
Letter to the Editor
Dear Editor, Dear Mr. Letner, I was delighted to see that the state of Kansas is beginning to reduce the state tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%. I was delighted, that is, until I learned “The city and county taxes will still apply.” Is there any thought or discussion to reduce the city tax (currently 6.5%), or will the city of Columbus still have a grocery tax higher than the state of Kansas?…
koamnewsnow.com
Cannabis company expands services in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. - A dispensary In Carthage, Missouri today broke ground on a new building location. Blue Sage Cannabis Company, along with city officials and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ground breaking together. Officials with Blue Sage Cannabis Co. say the new location is at 2929 The Loop,...
columbusnews-report.com
Rayma Morris, Baxter Springs
Rayma “Jean” Morris, 88, of Baxter Springs, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born April 27, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., Jean was the daughter of Walter Lee Baumann and Susie Sarah (Black) Baumann. Jean was the youngest of six children and shared an especially deep bond with her twin sister June. As a child, wherever her daddy went, Jean was not far behind. When the family bought a farm in Lowell…
fortscott.biz
Aunt Toadies Restaurant Changed Ownership
Larry and Mary Jane McHenry started transferring ownership of Aunt Toadies Restaurant in October, 2022. The restaurant is located on Fort Scott’s east side at 1411 E. Wall. Aunt Toadies has been in business almost 20 years. “Our original plan was to get the restaurant to this point and...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Land Bank receiving apps for properties below appraisal price
PARSONS, Kans. — You now have a chance to enhance your property ownership in southeast Kansas. Applications are now available for two properties in Parsons — containing structures — owned by the Parsons Land Bank. Both are located at 1621 Chess Avenue and 2504 Stevens Avenue, respectively. They are originally priced at 75% of the appraisal price and can be negotiable. Land Bank officials will meet in January to set a deadline for receiving those applications.
koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee County Deputies arrest home intruder in Weir, Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a Weir home on December 19 after they received reports of an unknown person in a resident's home. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who was intoxicated, according to the police. After making the arrest, deputies...
fourstateshomepage.com
Boil advisory issued for Galena
GALENA, Kan. — The “Kansas Department of Health and Environment” has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Galena’s public water supply. It’s because of a waterline break resulting in a loss of water pressure. Officials say this can cause a loss of...
kggfradio.com
Pittsburg Man Arrested for Theft
A Pittsburg man is arrested in Cherokee County. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Weir home yesterday afternoon after an unknown person was discovered inside a residence. Law enforcement arrived and apprehended the suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated. Inside the suspect's vehicle, deputies discovered electronics, which had been stolen from an area health organization.
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces new criminal charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint faces new charges. Prosecutors filed three new charges today against 18-year-old Austin Bryant. Bryant, you might remember, was arrested in November after police say a pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint. Police...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. these individuals
MONETT, Mo. — Friday evening, December 2, 2022, Monett Police Dept release information regarding a possible Attempted Robbery in front of the store at Rapid Roberts in their city limits. “Approximately 8 to 8:15 PM. The driver of a red Chevrolet S10 pickup is possibly involved.”. — MONETT PD.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
koamnewsnow.com
Domestic Assault, Pursuit, then DWI crash into the city jail
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 14th, 2022, just after 3:45 p.m. Joplin E-911 received a report of a Domestic Assault with a Weapon in the 400 block of S Ozark Avenue. “The caller, an elderly female, reported that her 42 year old son had physically assaulted her and...
