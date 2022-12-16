NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Commissioners will hold public a hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2023, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following request: File VS0003-22 – Blue Diamond Road – Title 40 Vacation. The county is requesting to vacate a portion of Blue Diamond Road, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The project is located near Cavanaugh Bay Road in Section 22 and 27, Township 60 North, Range 4 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present a request for reconsideration to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Board of County Commissions. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-263) BCB LEGAL #4716 AD #3012 November 29, DECEMBER 13, 20, 2022 _________________________

BONNER COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO