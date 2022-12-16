ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star

TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.An investigation into his death ruled it as an “accident” and also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.“I’ve been struggling with addiction since...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Responds Publicly to Outpouring of Love Days After His Death

The mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss responded to the outpouring of love sent her way in acknowledgment of her son’s recent death. According to People, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, posted a thank you message to her Instagram Story last week sending “love, prayers and encouragement” after people reached out to her following the news of her son’s suicide.
Black Enterprise

Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance

Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Black Enterprise

Da Brat Calls Out ‘Ungrateful’ Bow Wow for Blasting Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106th & Park’ Claims

Da Brat and Bow Wow are locked in a social media feud over Bow Wow’s shady remarks about So So Def founder Jermaine “JD” Dupri. The drama ignited over the weekend after JD sat down for an interview on The Goats And Underdogs podcast and claimed to have been the original creator of BET’s famed 106th & Park as a way to build a platform to amplify Black artists.
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque

Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch

You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
Black Enterprise

You Are Not The Father: O.J. Simpson Denies Reality Star Khloé Kardashian is His Daughter

O.J. Simpson is aware of the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Kris Jenner that allegedly bore her third child, Khloé Kardashian. He says the gossip isn’t true. The disgraced NFL veteran appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked about the rumors surrounding him and Jenner of having an affair back in the day when he was close friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who would go on to defend him in his infamous murder trial.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

