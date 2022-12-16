Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Coroner reveals cause of death for 19-year-old TikTok star
TikTok star Cooper Noriega’s death was caused by the “combined effects of alprazolam, fentanyl and lorazepam”, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.Noriega, 19, was found dead in a California parking lot on 9 June and had been open with his fans about his mental health struggles and substance abuse.An investigation into his death ruled it as an “accident” and also found that there was evidence of “recent clonazepam use.”Just days before his death, Noriega had opened up on his social media about his struggles and encouraged his followers to share their own stories.“I’ve been struggling with addiction since...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Responds Publicly to Outpouring of Love Days After His Death
The mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss responded to the outpouring of love sent her way in acknowledgment of her son’s recent death. According to People, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, posted a thank you message to her Instagram Story last week sending “love, prayers and encouragement” after people reached out to her following the news of her son’s suicide.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Surprises Twin Daughters With Matching Range Rovers Worth Up to $215,500 Each at Sweet 16 Bash
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Sean “Diddy” Combs hosted an epic futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays on Dec. 18, including surprising the girls with matching Range Rover SUVs. According to videos from the lavish event, the Combs twins, D’Lila...
Da Brat Calls Out ‘Ungrateful’ Bow Wow for Blasting Jermaine Dupri’s ‘106th & Park’ Claims
Da Brat and Bow Wow are locked in a social media feud over Bow Wow’s shady remarks about So So Def founder Jermaine “JD” Dupri. The drama ignited over the weekend after JD sat down for an interview on The Goats And Underdogs podcast and claimed to have been the original creator of BET’s famed 106th & Park as a way to build a platform to amplify Black artists.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard ‘Missing’ After Failing to Appear at Tory Lanez Court Case
The former bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion, who was expected to testify for the prosecution in the case against Canadian recording artist, Tory Lanez, is nowhere to be found – but technically isn’t missing – after failing to show up for his testimony. According to TMZ, the...
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
Rapper GloRilla Defends Posting Ad For $550-a-Week Personal Assistant Job
Rapper GloRilla is standing by her recent job posting for a personal assistant. The position pays $550 a week, a price many deem as too low for comfortable living. The Memphis native is on the rise in hip-hop and needs a dedicated assistant by her side to make sure she maintains her busy schedule.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Confronts Blueface About Their Physical Violence: Watch
You can catch all the drama as it plays out on tonight’s episode of “Crazy In Love,” streaming exclusively on Zeus. Even if you’re not a reality TV fanatic, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s new show. Their relationship certainly won’t be winning any “couple goals” awards anytime soon. However, they do know how to entertain a crowd with their dramatic antics.
Erykah Badu Eyeing Possible New Weed Strain Collaboration, ‘That Badu’
Erykah Badu rolled up to set to discuss her new business endeavor. The singer and record producer has established a business partnership with rapper Berner to produce a strain of weed, “That Badu,” a very potent strain with a faint lemon scent. Badu and Berner discussed the product...
You Are Not The Father: O.J. Simpson Denies Reality Star Khloé Kardashian is His Daughter
O.J. Simpson is aware of the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Kris Jenner that allegedly bore her third child, Khloé Kardashian. He says the gossip isn’t true. The disgraced NFL veteran appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked about the rumors surrounding him and Jenner of having an affair back in the day when he was close friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who would go on to defend him in his infamous murder trial.
‘It’s My Time’: Lori Harvey Puts Herself on Pedestal for Essence’s ‘Black Love’ Issue
Donning a necklace and a “self-ish” attitude, model Lori Harvey stuns on the January/February cover of Essence. In the spirit of the magazine’s Black Love issue, the 25-year-old SKN by LH founder is emerging from all the rumors and attachments, and focusing on her inner happiness. “This...
