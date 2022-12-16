December 18, 2022 — ( KUTV) - The Utes are headed to Pasadena next week for the Rose Bowl in two weeks. Utah running back Micah Bernard and Safety Cole Bishop joined DJ&PK to talk about the season and look ahead to the Granddaddy of them all. Watch Talkin' Utes right here and again Christmas night at 11pm.

