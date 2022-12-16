ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Utah women cruise past Weber State behind Pili's 20

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State on Tuesday night. It is Utah's highest ranking since March 10, 2008. The Utes (11-0) were never challenged after they scored the final 14...
OGDEN, UT
Locations announced for Austin, Cleveland, Santiago West temples

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three temple locations in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials on Monday shared the locations of three temples to be built in North and South America: the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Experts share safety resources after Utah charter schools close from shooting threat

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Charter schools in Magna and Kearns will reopen on Tuesday in different ways after a threatened school shooting kept them closed on Monday. Both schools were with Entheos Academy, a K-8 charter school. A spokesperson with the school told 2News late Monday that the Kearns campus will open for in-person instruction Tuesday, but the Magana campus will be remote.
MAGNA, UT
Utah man who bilked victims out of millions gets to leave federal prison early

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four days before Christmas, Curtis DeYoung, who was given a ten-year prison term for defrauding thousands of clients who trusted him with their retirement savings totaling more than $25 million, will be released early from a federal prison and sent back to Utah to complete the remainder of his sentence there.
DRAPER, UT
Santa Claus visits Tooele County with help from firefighters

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Santa Claus visited Utah on the weekend before Christmas with some help from the Tooele Fire District. He rode through the streets around Stansbury Park, Lake Point, Pine Canyon and Erda, not on his sleigh, but with firefighters in the cab of Engine 64. Fire...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Road Home Mediathon Today!

Sarah Jenkins is at the Midvale Family Resource Center at 529 W. 9th Ave (7300 S) this morning to discuss the needs of homeless community in area. Michelle Flynn explains what donation dollars can do to help them serve these families. Please consider helping and supporting The Road Home. They...
MIDVALE, UT
Sandy police investigating America First Credit Union robbery

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating a robbery that occurred at the America First Credit Union at 7755 South 700 East in Sandy on December 16 around 12:30 p.m. Officers with the Sandy Police Department said that detectives have begun looking into the case. The...
SANDY, UT

