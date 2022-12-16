Read full article on original website
Review: This is Not a Personal Statement by Tracy Badua
This YA Contemporary is emotional and heartfelt all at once. Speaking about the pressures of college, This is Not a Personal Statement is a must read for all teens. It explores the pressures we put on ourselves and the ones we inherit. The ‘value’ of colleges and the stigmas associated with it. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: Cruel Illusions by Margie Fuston
I had no idea what to expect with Cruel Illusions. First off I heard illusion magic. And I do love a good magic trip meets fantasy. But then I heard vampires and vampire hunting? Keep reading for my full thoughts. Summary. Ever since a vampire murdered her mother, Ava has...
