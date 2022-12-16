Read full article on original website
Legals for December, 20 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Commissioners will hold public a hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday January 4, 2023, in the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following request: File VS0003-22 – Blue Diamond Road – Title 40 Vacation. The county is requesting to vacate a portion of Blue Diamond Road, a public Right-of-Way, under Title 40 of Idaho Code. The project is located near Cavanaugh Bay Road in Section 22 and 27, Township 60 North, Range 4 West, Boise-Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. ** Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present a request for reconsideration to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Board of County Commissions. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-263) BCB LEGAL #4716 AD #3012 November 29, DECEMBER 13, 20, 2022 _________________________
Charleen Maria Peterson, 70
Charleen Maria Peterson, 70, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Charleen was born in San Francisco, Calif., on May 15, 1952. She was a retired phlebotomist, enjoyed sewing and had moved to the Sandpoint area. Family and friends are invited to sign Charleen's online guest book www.coffeltfuneral.com.
William Clayeux, 85
William (Bill) L. Clayeux, 85, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Private family services have been held. Bill was born Sept. 9, 1937, in St. Louis, Mo., to Albert and Margaret Clayeux. After graduating from Las Vegas High School, he served in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Brown in the Pacific Fleet through the early ‘60s stationed in San Diego, Calif.
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 7, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An informational report was taken in the 1000 block of Talache Road in Sagle at 7:31 a.m. Report of a suspicious vehicle on...
Lawsuit filed against NIC, trustees and attorney
COEUR d’ALENE — The former city attorney for Coeur d’Alene has filed a lawsuit against North Idaho College, accusing three trustees and the college’s new attorney of fraud and of violating Idaho’s open meeting laws. Mike Gridley, who retired in March after 20 years with...
Dennis O'Brien, 83
Dennis Eugene "Denny" O’Brien passed peacefully after 10 years battling colon cancer. He was born in Newport, Wash., to Eugene and Marie O’Brien. Denny graduated from Newport High School. He worked as a glass blower in Seattle and a truck driver at Pend Oreille Mines. In 1964, he joined Laborers Local 238 in Spokane and was a driller and powderman until 1971. He was the local president from 1971 until 1974 and then became the local field representative. He represented 1,200 members in Idaho and Washington. Denny worked on the first Alaskan Pipeline and on the Terror Lake Electric Project in Alaska.
Yvonne Gertrude Masters, 101
Yvonne Gertrude Masters, 101, passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A complete obituary, with service information, will be posted later for the centenarian. Yvonne was born July 11, 1921, in Lehi, Ariz. Burial will be in the Pack River Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to...
Wind chill watch today
SANDPOINT — Dangerous, below-zero wind chills are possible today, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service. A wind chill watch is in effect from late Tuesday through late Thursday, affecting portions of North Idaho, including Athol, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Sandpoint and Worley. The Spokane area will also be affected.
Report leads to animal cruelty investigation
IONE — A citizen report led to an animal cruelty investigation near Ione, Wash., and subsequent rescue of about 90 animals, including horses, pigs, cats and dogs, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said the investigation stemmed from a Dec. 2...
Bonner County History - Dec. 20, 2022
The roar of sewing machines echoes through SHS as girls in first period home economics work to finish their first clothing project, said Holly Whittaker. Sparks fly in Vocational Agriculture as the junior boys attempt to learn welding, said Steve Hepperle. Mrs. Imogene Davis’s fifth period shorthand class just finished...
Kootenai Elementary gives back by helping others
SANDPOINT — The season of giving is in full swing as Kootenai Elementary students and teachers give back to families with a tradition that goes back more than a decade. With Collection for a Cause, Kootenai Elementary does its part to ease seasonal stress. The program provides selected families with nutritional breakfasts and lunches for the two-week winter holiday break, as well as a Christmas dinner. Coming packed full, the boxes provide breakfasts and lunches that don’t require a stove or oven and each meal comes complete with all of the ingredients needed.
BOCC again vacates Camp Bay Road
SANDPOINT — After a lengthy hearing, Bonner County commissioners again voted Monday to vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road in Sagle. The vote came after officials faced a crowded room of both supporters and critics of the Camp Bay Road vacation. After hearing additional information from the developer and hearing testimony from both sides, county commissioners unanimously voted to approve the motion to “vacate a portion of Camp Bay Road as shown on the submitted site plan … based upon the evidence submitted up to the time the Staff Report was prepared, and testimony received at this hearing.”
Kenny, 81, and Moreen Leen, 79
Some bonds are so unbreakable that no tangible or intangible force can interfere or break them. Kenneth Leen, (Kenny), 81, of Sandpoint, Idaho, passed in the morning hours Dec. 14, 2022, followed quickly by Moreen Leen, 79, of Sandpoint, in the early morning hours on Dec. 15, 2022. As a...
My taxes have gone through the roof
“My taxes have gone through the roof!” This is what I’m hearing from my friends and family. And from my wife and my mortgage company. My own property taxes increased by 27%. My taxable property value increased by nearly 90%. Many of you have seen even greater increases....
Paws to read with Pepper
Strong reading skills are important to develop for every stage of life. Reading aloud helps us grow a number of important skills from enhanced comprehension to improving our ability to publicly speak. However, when we don’t utilize a skill very often we become self-conscious about doing it in front of others which can lead to a rapid abandonment of reading and public speaking. It is especially important for children reading aloud to feel confident while reading aloud, which can be difficult while they are still learning good reading habits.
Bit by bit, 'Tots' donations trickle in
A 14-year-old youngster had an idea. What if, Leanne Fan thought, you could take a low-cost headphone device and combine it with machine learning and blue light therapy? Her idea was the device — which earned her grand prize honors at the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge — would be an affordable, antibiotic-free way to treat any mid-ear infection, according to a story on the Good News Network website.
NIC trustees to meet Wednesday
COEUR d’ALENE — The North Idaho College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, and among other things, they will discuss correcting several “possible” open meeting law violations that occurred during meetings the week of Dec. 5. Meanwhile, the college’s former attorney has cautioned NIC leadership that...
LPOSD students earn academic honors
Sandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 has announced students of the month for the first three months of the school year for the Lake Pend Oreille School District. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks...
Log truck collides with BN train
Priest River Junior High principal David Bradbury kissed Leopard the pig at a ceremony on Dec. 20. Bradbury had bet the student council that they couldn’t collect 1,000 items for the food bank. They collected 1,203. Mrs. Benson, Mrs. Kleiberg, and student council president Dustin Lehman also took turns locking lips with the pig. Special thanks to Toni Carey for sharing Leopard for the day.
Four Bulldogs named to 4A All-Idaho football team
The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. Selected for First Team All-State were offensive lineman Carson Laybourne, offensive lineman Wylan Dorrel and linebacker Wes Benefield. Punter Jecob Gove made Second Team All-State. This is Laybourne's second time being selected for the First Team All-State....
