Franklin, PA

YourErie

Erie County Council approves three new DEI members

The future of Erie County’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is clearer tonight. Erie County Council voted in favor of the appointments of three new members during their meeting Tuesday evening. Since October, six members of the nine member DEI Commission have been removed by the Erie County Executive. Brenton Davis suggested in some cases […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis

The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis. Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out. The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Sprained Ankle? Therapists at West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Can Help

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Recurrent ankle sprains are common; once an ankle ligament is sprained, it is often re-injured, but West Park Rehab and Diagnostics can help. Sprains are injuries to ligaments (the bands of tissue that hold joints together). Ankle sprains occur when the foot twists or turns beyond its normal range of movement, causing the ligaments connecting the bones of the leg, ankle, and foot to overstretch or tear.
SENECA, PA
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Home Destroyed In Institute Hill Fire

A multi-family home in the City of Butler was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Crews were alerted to a fully involved house fire on Third Street in the Institute Hill neighborhood of Butler around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters from the city of Butler and Butler Township arrived at the scene...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Advance of the Holidays

VENANGO CO., Pa. — Gas prices are seven cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.795 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.795. Average price during the week of December 12, 2022: $3.867. Average price...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

4 Free COVID Tests Available Again Per Household

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The White House is ramping up COVID prevention measures amid an uptick in cases this winter. The administration announced new plans last week, including sending four more COVID tests to each household who requests them. The program was paused at the end of...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr.

Gerald “Jerry” B. Boughner, Sr., 84, of Cooperstown, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Collins House. He was born on November 6, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Emery and Edna (Couch) Boughner. He married the love of his life, the former, Ruth Anne...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Drug Task Force Officers Bust Area Man for Selling Meth in Falls Creek Borough

FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Northwest Municipal Drug Task Force arrested an area man for selling methamphetamine in Falls Creek Borough. According to court documents, a detective of the Elk County District Attorney’s office filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Drew Patrick Curley, of Rockton, Clearfield County, on Tuesday, December 13, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
FALLS CREEK, PA
YourErie

County Executive reacts after veto overturned

Some questions remain after members of Erie County Council voted on overturning a handful of vetoes from the Brenton Davis Administration. From the proposed $561 million budget for 2023, there are a few hang up’s with vetoes that Erie County Council voted on in their most recent meeting. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis vetoed 11 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Bar Catches Fire

(Ellwood City, Pa.) Fire Fighters in Ellwood City were busy this morning fighting a fire at the Dog Gone Bar. Crews were able to get the fire that was reported just after 12:15 AM under control within and hour at the bar located on first street in Ellwood City. No...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
explore venango

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken

Aaron ‘The Kracken’ McCracken, 32, of Oil City, died peacefully at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Friday December 16, 2022. Born on February 8, 1990 he was a son of Joe ‘Paw’ and Angel ‘Maw’ McCracken, who survive. Aaron graduated from Oil City High School...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
BROOKVILLE, PA

