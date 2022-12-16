Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery Announces 2023 Damn Strait Tour Dates
Scotty McCreery has just revealed his 2023 winter and spring tour plans. The Damn Strait Tour will take him through 22 cities across America, beginning next month in Oklahoma and ending next April in Maryland. The tour is named after McCreery's hit song "Damn Strait," the fourth most-played song on...
Billy Strings Extends Arena Tour Into Spring 2023
It's going to be a busy new year for Billy Strings. The Grammy Award-winning musician has extended his upcoming headlining tour into spring 2023. Strings confirmed 22 additional dates across the U.S., including multiple performances in San Diego, Austin, Indianapolis and Cleveland. The string of appearances continues the bluegrass virtuoso's extensive touring schedule, including multiple sold-out shows in Nashville, Denver and Cincinnati.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Drive-By Truckers are hitting the road next year in support of their recently released 14th career studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII. The beloved Southern rock outfit will kick off their trek on March 9 at The Vogue in Indianapolis, Ind. The run includes several stops with multiple nights, including the band's annual four-day HeAthen's Homecoming celebration, held at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Ga..
Zac Brown Band Ready Summer 2023 Headlining From the Fire Tour
Zac Brown Band have announced big tour plans for 2023. The mainstay country act and live fan favorite will return to the road in late June, kicking off their 20+ date From the Fire Tour with a stop in Columbus, Ohio. Announced not long after the group wrapped their 2022...
Chris Janson’s Newly Announced Heavy & Western Tour Will Stretch Into 2023
Chris Janson is hitting the road again. The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has announced a lengthy headlining tour that begins later this month and stretches into summer 2023. His newly announced Heavy & Western Tour kicks off on Dec. 17 with an appearance at Jingle Fest in Saint Charles, Mo. and continues with a stop on Dec. 30 at Lori's Roadhouse in West Chester, Ohio. After a short break, Janson will continue his trek with stops in South Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, Georgia, Utah and more.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Jaimee Harris Proclaims ‘Love is Gonna Come Again,’ Shares 2023 Tour Dates [EXCLUSIVE]
Jaimee Harris offers comfort amidst grief with her powerful new track "Love is Gonna Come Again," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Nov. 29). Penned by Harris and Graham Weber, "Love is Gonna Come Again" is the impressive second single from the talented Texas-born singer-songwriter's upcoming album, Boomerang Town. The intricate, emotional song taps into the blanket of uncertainty and pain that can engulf those reeling from a devastating loss.
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
Hear Emerging Artist Myron Elkins’ Rollicking New Song ‘Wrong Side of the River’
Emerging singer-songwriter Myron Elkins has shared "Wrong Side of the River," a new track from his upcoming album Factories, Farms & Amphetamines, set for release on Jan. 13. You may have heard this toe-tapping, banjo-picking tale of small town life on the Dec. 11 episode of Yellowstone. The rollicking tune was inspired by the 21-year-old's sleepy hometown of Otsego, Mich., where he learned how to play guitar and tell his own stories through songwriting.
Charley Crockett Hits the Studio in Retro-Inspired ‘Odessa’ Music Video [WATCH]
Charley Crockett has shared a new music video for his track "Odessa," a cut from the country talent's recently-released album The Man From Waco. The clips capture Crockett and his band, the Blue Drifters, hard at work recording the record. The footage has a grainy, VHS-like feel, which fits the analog-style session depicted at Bruce Robison's studio in Austin, Texas.
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
