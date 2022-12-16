Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Health Department Awards Big Dreams, Better Communities Grant
The Clark County Health Department, under the direction of the Clark County Board of Health, is pleased to announce they received 63 total requests from non-profit entities throughout Clark County for their Big Dreams, Better Communities Grant. They were able to award 36 of the 63 non-profit entities, totaling $100,000...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department Offers Fire Safety Tips
On Friday, December 9, Wisconsin experienced two fatal house fires that have now claimed five lives. The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbing to their injuries a few days later.
cwbradio.com
AbbyBank Employees Participate in Christmas Angel Tree Project of Clark County
Over 30 children will have a brighter Christmas this year because of the generosity of our communities. AbbyBank employees and members of the community voluntarily purchased presents for a child in need. The presents and donations were given to the Christmas Angel Tree Project of Clark County which provided 79 families and 194 children in the surrounding Abbotsford area with gifts.
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Investing in New Information and Technology Security
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Marathon County will be investing in new information and technology security in the new year. According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Administrator Lance Leonhard says it's been nearly 20 years since some of the data storage elements have been updated. "Some of the things we're adding is really to keep us in line with best practices. So, real time system monitoring. A sim to make sure that if we do have an issue we're on top of that and reponding properly"
cwbradio.com
Granton School Board Discusses School Safety Requirement Checklist
The Granton School Board discussed the School Safety Requirement Checklist at their meeting. The Board approved the Wisconsin Act 143 School Safety Requirement Checklist for the 2022-23 school year. The Board also approved the start of a Granton High School clay target shooting/trap league team, accepted the bid of $338,776.90 from Marawood Construction Services for the lower parking lot, and approved the resolution to waive the September 1st school start date for the 2023-24 school year and have school start on August 22, 2023.
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court
An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle
A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
WSAW
Aspirus pharmacist urges people to know the risk of combining alcohol and medications
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s cold and flu season, but it’s also a time to celebrate the holidays. Allyson Balthazor is a clinical pharmacist completing her first year of a pharmacy residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She said the combination of alcohol and prescription medication can have serious consequences.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 wrong-way crash on I-94 in Monroe County
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman who caused a wrong-way head-on crash on I-94 in Monroe County in 2021 is sentenced to prison Friday. 42-year-old Carrie Herbst of Waunakee was sentenced to eight years in prison, 10 years extended supervision, and 15 years of probation in Monroe County Circuit Court.
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WSAW
Family fun at Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are approaching fast, and there are trees yet to be cut down. Fritz’s Mountain Christmas Tree Farm is hoping people ditch those fake Christmas trees and buy a real tree instead. They say it can be easy to just go and buy a...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
WSAW
Bond set at $1M for suspect charged in elderly man’s murder
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting a killing an elderly man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The shooting happened Nov. 27. Investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Online Library System is Upgrading its E-Reader Application
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) If you use Wisconsin's online library, it's time to upgrade your apps. If you use Wisconsin's online library, it's time to upgrade your apps. At the end of the month, the company that makes the Overdrive e-book reader is switching entirely to the new Libby app. Chad...
Comments / 0