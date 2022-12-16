Read full article on original website
Larry McReynolds Doesn’t Hold Back and Drops Truth Bombs About Hailie Deegan and Her Future in NASCAR
Larry McReynolds talked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week about Hailie Deegan moving to ThorSport Racing in 2023 and dropped some truth bombs about her performance and future in NASCAR. The post Larry McReynolds Doesn’t Hold Back and Drops Truth Bombs About Hailie Deegan and Her Future in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Noah Gragson Went to Bat for His New Boss but Got Shot Down by Alex Bowman
Noah Gragson hoped to reclaim the No.. 48 for Jimmie Johnson, but Alex Bowman wouldn't give in. The post Noah Gragson Went to Bat for His New Boss but Got Shot Down by Alex Bowman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR rumored to possibly expand schedule to 42 races in the future
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
Kevin Harvick Has Gone Ballistic in Past About NASCAR’s New Addition for Cup Series Racing in 2023
Kevin Harvick has been outspoken about NASCAR's decisions in the past. In 2021, he went ballistic for the organization's decision making on a subject that will be implemented at more races in 2023. The post Kevin Harvick Has Gone Ballistic in Past About NASCAR’s New Addition for Cup Series Racing in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR team could make surprise jump to the Cup Series in the future
AM Racing could make a surprise jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in the far future if the team's entrance into the Xfinity Series goes well.
A Longtime Co-Worker Credits Chase Elliott’s Parents for the Hendrick Motorsports Star’s Rapid Climb to Cup Series Stardom
The man who mentored Chase Elliott in his early Hendrick Motorsports days credits the driver's parents for his rapid development. The post A Longtime Co-Worker Credits Chase Elliott’s Parents for the Hendrick Motorsports Star’s Rapid Climb to Cup Series Stardom appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Scott Bloomquist was asked not to race by NASCAR
Bloomquist once considered buying a Bill Elliott winning NASCAR ride; He learned quickly that stock car racing wasn’t for him. Scott Bloomquist is a polarizing character. There’s fans that love him and those who love to hate him but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone say he’s bad for the sport.
Kyle Larson Predicts a Rough Night at the Busch Light Clash
Now that everyone knows the capabilities of the Next Gen car, Kyle Larson expects an action-packed start to NASCAR's 2023 season. The post Kyle Larson Predicts a Rough Night at the Busch Light Clash appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
No Practice Ahead of the Daytona 500 Qualifiers Is a Double-Edged Sword
The tentative schedule for the 2023 Daytona 500 shows two practice sessions before qualifying being dropped. The post No Practice Ahead of the Daytona 500 Qualifiers Is a Double-Edged Sword appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Once Kicked Out of Indy, NASCAR Brings 'Taxi Cabs' to the Brickyard in '94
It’s difficult to pinpoint when the suits in Daytona Beach and Indianapolis first envisioned “taxi cabs” at the speedway. NASCAR founder/president Bill France Sr. was escorted off its grounds during a visit in 1954, but insisted it wasn’t personal between himself and IMS owner Tony Hulman.
