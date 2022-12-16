Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Major winter storm on the move, where will it go next?
After wreaking havoc across the West, a major winter storm will hit the upper Midwest Tuesday with blizzard-like conditions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks its path.Dec. 13, 2022.
TODAY.com
Winter storm forecast: Where it's headed and what to expect
A massive winter storm is moving east across the country, with some areas expecting to get up to two feet of snow. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Dec. 12, 2022.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain
NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s.
KAAL-TV
Snow Or No Thursday-Friday?
The differences in the overall track of the end-of-the-week storm will be our big hurdle to overcome. That will be the difference maker between whether we see accumulating snow, like the European model is suggesting, or not, like the GFS model is hinting at. Right now the latest trends do favor the European model, with the impacts from the snow really being felt Thursday night – early Friday. Travel impacts are looking very possible during this time as well. And we aren’t done with the snow just yet, as another system is on the heels of this one for early next week.
Severe storm threat for Southeast as Northeast sees snow and ice
The severe storm threat that brought dozens of tornado reports to the South shifts to the Southeast as the North sees snow and ice. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Strong Storm System To Bring Accumulating Snow Risk Thursday Afternoon Through Friday
The next storm system will hit later Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow potential, so read on for the full details... The active pattern I mentioned on December 4th started this week and will go through the next couple of weeks. In case you missed it, you can read that article by clicking here. We are right on track with the next storm system expected by later Thursday into Friday. The specific term for this system is a "Colorado Low" and this type of system will tap into gulf moisture to bring plenty of precipitation to Iowa late this week. The early thinking is that a surface low will develop Thursday morning and slide north and east from the Plains and into the Ohio Valley. This will setup a swath of light to moderate/heavy snow accumulations and rain on the southern edge of the system. The onset precipitation type may be in the form of rain or mix before changing over to all snow across northern Iowa. The most uncertainty on snowfall amounts will be near the transition line across the center of the state.
School closings and delays ahead of icy winter storm
(WETM) – The Northeast is bracing for an icy winter storm Thursday and Friday, and some schools will likely be closing their doors or delaying classes. As of 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 16, at least 60 local schools, businesses, libraries, food pantries, and other organizations have announced they’ll be closed, delayed, or working remotely on […]
Snow to hit Northeast for Monday commute with up to 10 inches possible at highest elevations
Accumulating snow will break out across the Northeast on Sunday and continue into Monday as a fast-moving system swings through the region and an area of low pressure tries forming off the East Coast. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued into Monday morning for parts of central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, northwestern...
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities
The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.
Extremely cold Christmas weekend coming, snow chance remains low
Extremely cold air is going to make its way into North Carolina for the Christmas weekend.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
Severe storm threat continues for the South Wednesday
The severe storms that brought tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail shift east towards parts of Georgia and Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Major winter storm expected to hit much of US before Christmas
Heavy snow, powerful winds, and bitterly cold temperatures will potentially snarl holiday travel
NBC New York
Worst Snow Storm in 8 Years Dumps 80 Inches Upstate; NY Emergency Declared
Federal aid is coming to parts of western and northern New York to expedite cleanup efforts after a monster storm dumped up to 7 feet of snow on the Buffalo area over a days-long siege that finally appears to have ended. The emergency declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security...
Time Out Global
So, what are our chances of getting a white Christmas?
How’s the snow where you are? This weekend parts of the UK have been covered in white, with trains and flights cancelled and some schools even closing their doors this morning. Now, as we’re nearing the big day, many of us are wondering whether the weather will continue like...
Holiday travel to hit roadblock as large storm looms ahead of Christmas
AccuWeather meteorologists say the chances are increasing for a major storm with snow, rain, strong winds and plummeting temperatures to occur in the days before Christmas over the central and eastern United States. The massive system will coincide with an outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling...
