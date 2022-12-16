ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Residents continue to push back against TORC decision

Oregon residents filled the seats and the public comment portion of the Town Board’s Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting to again express discontent over the decision to partially shut down the Town of Oregon Recycling Center (TORC). Town Board members voted 3-2 last month to switch to Pellitri’s curbside services...
OREGON, WI
Spring Election: Nomination paperwork circulation begins

A number of local government seats within the Oregon area are up for grabs in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 election. Thursday, Dec. 1 marked the first day that aspiring candidates began circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot. Candidates must also file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures within their jurisdiction to avoid complaints filed by the District Attorney. Most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to their respective clerk or agency by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
OREGON, WI
Community Calendar 12/22-12/29

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 29. Oregon Area Food Pantry Distribution and Collection. 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, and 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29. The Oregon Area Food Pantry is open for in-person shopping every Tuesday. Additionally, the non-profit organization...
BROOKLYN, WI
OAFP receives $2,500 donation in face of rising demand for services

The Oregon Area Food Pantry (OAFP) received a donation of $2,500 from TDS Telecommunications, a technology company based in Madison. In a joint press release from November, Dane County food pantries noted that while the demand for their services has gone up, donations have not. TDS and other organizations responded to that call for help.
OREGON, WI
Max Creek Outdoors spearheads ‘Project Archie’ to raise money for OPD

Max Creek Outdoors, a gun shop based in Oregon, donated $2,500 to the Oregon Police Department to support the new addition to their K9 unit, Archie. The funds for "Project Archie" came from a portion of Max Creek Outdoors' gun range fees in November. Archie, a german shepherd, recently completed...
OREGON, WI
Patricia “Pat” Berman

Patricia “Pat” Berman, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Sienna Crest. She was born on Jan. 25, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Almond and Clarabelle (Brown) Andrews. Pat graduated from Madison Central High School. She married Wilfred “Will” Berman on Sept....
OREGON, WI

