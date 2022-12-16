A number of local government seats within the Oregon area are up for grabs in the Tuesday, April 4, 2023 election. Thursday, Dec. 1 marked the first day that aspiring candidates began circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot. Candidates must also file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures within their jurisdiction to avoid complaints filed by the District Attorney. Most nominations must be fully completed and turned in to their respective clerk or agency by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

OREGON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO