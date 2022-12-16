Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Publix at Kelleytown Village
McDONOUGH — A new grocery store in the Kelleytown Village of McDonough opened just in time to help residents with their holiday needs. The Henry County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the Kelleytown Publix on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The new grocery store is located at the corner of Ga. Highway 155 and Kelleytown Road.
Henry County Daily Herald
Community church in Stockbridge feeds hundreds with ham, egg giveaway
STOCKBRIDGE — A first time visit to the Community Bible Church in Stockbridge ended in a double blessing for Anisha Ortiz, a resident of Henry County. Ortiz had been visiting the church located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge from the request of her mother-in law. She had felt blessed by the Sunday sermon devoted to seeking brighter days in dark moments and being spiritually available for God’s use.
Henry County Daily Herald
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes
ATLANTA — Larry Edward Foxworth has pleaded guilty in federal court to shooting into multiple Clayton County convenience stores to kill those inside based upon their race and ethnicity. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a heinous hate crime that traumatized his victims as well as the communities who...
Henry County Daily Herald
What Happened the Last Time Georgia Played Ohio State?
Georgia and Ohio State have been 2 of the most recognizable brands in college football for years now. In the past 10 seasons, the 2 teams have combined for 7 total conference championships, 4 National Title appearances, and numerous Heisman finalists. Despite each program's tremendous history, their matchup in this year's Chick-fil-a Bowl will be just the 2nd time in history that the 2 teams face off. So what happened the last time these 2 teams played?
Henry County Daily Herald
Sharon Osbourne Rushed To Hospital While Filming TV Show
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been hospitalized following an unknown medical emergency on set of a TV show. Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 16. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 16.
Henry County Daily Herald
Rihanna Shares First Look at Baby Boy in New TikTok
Rihanna is giving fans a peek at her baby boy for the first time!. Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 16. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 16.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
Comments / 0