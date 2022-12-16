Read full article on original website
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
Abortion measures in Youngkin’s budget and more Va. headlines
• Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the widow of the late congressman Donald McEachin, endorsed Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the vacant 4th District congressional seat. She said the Richmond-based district “deserves better” than McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, Sen Joe Morrissey.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • On Saturday, Republicans nominated...
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
Students in Oregon pay a much higher share of the overall costs of four-year universities than in most other states, according to a new report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it...
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit
Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
Cutler’s power-grab on special elections disenfranchises W. Pa. voters. Here’s why | Marc Stier
House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler speaks to reporters on the House floor Monday, 12/12/2022 in a screen shot from video provided by the House Republican Caucus. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Lancaster County, last week called for special elections on the May primary to fill the seats of state Reps. Austin Davis and Summer Lee, both Democrats of Allegheny County. The former is the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor-elect, while the latter was elected to represent western Pennsylvania’s redrawn 12th Congressional District.
Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an exclusive interview. “I served … as an officer for the RNC. I am familiar with how it works and a broad swath of the party. I think I can help out.”
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
The writer is the Senior Agriculture Policy Analyst at the Environmental Policy Innovation Center where he develops easier, cheaper, faster ways for governments to pay farmers who improve water quality, and is a manager at the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore. He holds degrees in economics and agricultural science from the University of Maryland, College Park and has worked for a variety of farms and agricultural organizations at the state and national level. He can be reached at [email protected].
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held...
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
During the pandemic SafeNest has added 25 beds to the main campus, going from 75 to 100 beds. But with limited bed space at shelter programs, SafeNest turned to overflow housing by renting out hotel rooms. (SafeNest photo) Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale,...
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
