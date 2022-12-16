Blueprint board reviews college and career readiness standards, but there’s disagreement on a timeline

Read full article on original website
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
Eleven Democrats have applied for the vacancy representing Montgomery County’s District 14 in the House of Delegates. The seat is about to become vacant now that House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) has been tapped by Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to be his chief legislative officer. The governor —...
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
Dominion Energy's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County, Va. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) A work group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
Leigh Valley’s Coleman changes mind, resigns from Parkland School Board
The 16th District state Senate primary campaign of Republican Jarrett Coleman was funded largely by a few wealthy individuals (. Republican Jarrett Coleman, who was elected to the state’s 16th Senate District in November, has changed his mind and has resigned from the Parkland School Board. Coleman of Upper...
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office
Lierman is putting together her team at an unusual time in state government, with a new governor and a new attorney general taking office at the same time she is. The post Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
More oversight needed of community colleges after performance and enrollment declines, audit finds
Chemeketa Community College in Salem is among many in Oregon facing enrollment losses during the last few years. (File/Salem Reporter) The commission tasked with overseeing Oregon’s 17 community colleges must do more to increase student performance, achievement and access, according to an audit by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
Maryland Becomes 20th State to Legalize Cannabis
Annapolis, M.D. — Maryland voters have approved Question 4, a legislatively-referred ballot question to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and over. Maryland is now the 20th state to legalize cannabis for adult use. “With Marylanders’ overwhelming support of Question 4, the state will finally end the failed era of...
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
UNM and NMSU graduate workers approve collective bargaining agreements
A year ago, workers at the University of New Mexico were still fighting for the right to unionize. Here, they sign in to the Scholes Hall work-in, where they occupied the administrative building for 12 hours in shifts, bringing their teaching and research work with them. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM)
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
Students in Oregon pay a much higher share of the overall costs of four-year universities than in most other states, according to a new report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it...
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit
Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given on Friday
$1,000 Direct Christmas Bonus Check Will Be Given On Friday. Maryland School District employees start the weekend with a $1,000 monetary worth of their bonus payment. Employees of Anne Arundel Country Public Schools received their bonus this week and were fully supported by the Board of Education. By Dec. 16, according to the school’s system.
