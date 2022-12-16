Read full article on original website
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
Dominion Energy's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County, Va. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) A work group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
Bills to toughen penalties against car thieves advance, despite objections
Antonne Henshaw, who counsels at-risk youth, testified before the Senate judiciary committee on Dec. 19, 2022, and told legislators that he stole cars as a teenager because he was homeless. He asked lawmakers to invest in solutions to help troubled youth recover. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) State legislators...
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
Students in Oregon pay a much higher share of the overall costs of four-year universities than in most other states, according to a new report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it...
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The two companies have our community’s public health at heart.
Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems
Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
Citing Medicaid costs, Reynolds calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Iowa’s Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to end the federally declared Public Health Emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to...
Maine increases rates of children with health insurance
Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
FEMA hints it might lift 25% cap on tree reimbursements for northern NM fire victims
Dead trees on the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon burn scar on Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency are still finalizing rules and accepting public comments on how it will spend about $2.5 billion on victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire.
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
Audit cites Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for Eastman Chemical pollution
For nearly a decade, the Eastman Chemical Company has been emitting unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide into the communities surrounding its Kingsport, Tenn. plants in violation of national air quality standards. A new audit by the Tennessee Comptroller, released last week, found that the state has more work to do...
Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture
The writer is the Senior Agriculture Policy Analyst at the Environmental Policy Innovation Center where he develops easier, cheaper, faster ways for governments to pay farmers who improve water quality, and is a manager at the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore. He holds degrees in economics and agricultural science from the University of Maryland, College Park and has worked for a variety of farms and agricultural organizations at the state and national level. He can be reached at [email protected].
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas
Hemp can be used for a variety of industrial and consumer purposes. Here, whole hemp seeds, crushed hemp seeds and ground hemp are displayed in scoops. (Getty Images) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Kelly Rippel is an independent researcher, consultant and advocate for the hemp and cannabis industries in Kansas. He’s also an appointed member of the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Advisory Board.
More oversight needed of community colleges after performance and enrollment declines, audit finds
Chemeketa Community College in Salem is among many in Oregon facing enrollment losses during the last few years. (File/Salem Reporter) The commission tasked with overseeing Oregon’s 17 community colleges must do more to increase student performance, achievement and access, according to an audit by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Leigh Valley’s Coleman changes mind, resigns from Parkland School Board
The 16th District state Senate primary campaign of Republican Jarrett Coleman was funded largely by a few wealthy individuals (. Republican Jarrett Coleman, who was elected to the state’s 16th Senate District in November, has changed his mind and has resigned from the Parkland School Board. Coleman of Upper...
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
