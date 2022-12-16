ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies bank’s bid to toss lawsuit over $330M Marin County Ponzi scheme

Investors who allege Umpqua Bank aided and abetted a $330 million Ponzi scheme by a Novato real estate investment firms owner received a legal victory. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco denied on Friday the Portland-based bank’s motion for summary judgment that essentially would have halted the class action lawsuit filed in August 2020 from proceeding.
