A 4-decade-old musical accessories company with a global reach is now playing an increasingly popular tune among North Bay companies with its move this month to new Petaluma headquarters. Ace Products Group, which makes guitar cases, instrument cables and stands, and carts for musical equipment, on Dec. 6 relocated across...
Investors who allege Umpqua Bank aided and abetted a $330 million Ponzi scheme by a Novato real estate investment firms owner received a legal victory. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in San Francisco denied on Friday the Portland-based bank’s motion for summary judgment that essentially would have halted the class action lawsuit filed in August 2020 from proceeding.
Comments / 0