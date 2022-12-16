Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
newsfromthestates.com
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
newsfromthestates.com
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
newsfromthestates.com
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
newsfromthestates.com
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
newsfromthestates.com
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
newsfromthestates.com
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
newsfromthestates.com
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
newsfromthestates.com
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers’ push to shield their home addresses is misguided
Assembly members voting during a session on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) It’s December and people are distracted, so naturally, New Jersey lawmakers are up to something. This time around, they are seeking to shield themselves from the kind of publicly accessible information people can...
newsfromthestates.com
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
Dominion Energy's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County, Va. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) A work group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
newsfromthestates.com
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit
Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
newsfromthestates.com
Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209
The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign. Earlier...
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
During the pandemic SafeNest has added 25 beds to the main campus, going from 75 to 100 beds. But with limited bed space at shelter programs, SafeNest turned to overflow housing by renting out hotel rooms. (SafeNest photo) Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale,...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
newsfromthestates.com
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The two companies have our community’s public health at heart.
newsfromthestates.com
Maine increases rates of children with health insurance
Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
Comments / 0