Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
Eleven Democrats have applied for the vacancy representing Montgomery County’s District 14 in the House of Delegates. The seat is about to become vacant now that House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) has been tapped by Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to be his chief legislative officer. The governor —...
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
Governor Hogan welcomes Governor-Elect Wes Moore to Government House
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan welcomed Governor-Elect Wes Moore, Mrs. Dawn Moore, and their children to Government House in Annapolis over the weekend. “The First Lady and I were delighted to welcome the Moore family to historic Government House this afternoon and show them around...
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office
Lierman is putting together her team at an unusual time in state government, with a new governor and a new attorney general taking office at the same time she is. The post Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New polling: Virginia voters reject tough on crime policies, show widespread support for evidence-informed criminal justice reforms. Advocates push forward.
Civil rights advocates say fear-mongering hasn’t blocked voter support for efforts to build a more just, equitable, and humane criminal legal system in Virginia. December 13, 2022 – Despite attempts by reform opponents to promote harmful criminal justice policies, voters aren’t buying in. New polling of Virginia voters finds widespread support for criminal justice reforms. Data for Progress reports that a majority of Virginia voters feel safe after past criminal justice reforms and support policies that prioritize community safety over prisons and jails. 76% of likely Virginia voters support funding crime prevention programs over state prisons and jails–83 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of Independents, and 73 percent of Republicans.
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
Newsmaker: Erek L. Barron, US Attorney for the District of MD
Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Erek L. Barron. He is the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, which makes him the chief federal law enforcement officer in our state. He supervises a staff of nearly 100 attorneys who investigate and prosecute national security threats, terrorism, narcotics trafficking, organized crime, gang violence, public corruption, cybercrime, financial and healthcare fraud and civil rights violations.
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
Lawmakers’ push to shield their home addresses is misguided
Assembly members voting during a session on Dec. 15, 2022. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) It’s December and people are distracted, so naturally, New Jersey lawmakers are up to something. This time around, they are seeking to shield themselves from the kind of publicly accessible information people can...
Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed — but the party may close it off even more
Voters cast their ballots at Timberline High School during the Idaho Primary on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts.
Nursing home company showers Maryland Democrats – and governor-elect Wes Moore – with campaign cash
PART 2: $7,500 went to Councilman Yitzy Schleifer, whose Grove Park constituents oppose CommuniCare’s plans. Governor-elect Wes Moore received $59,000 from the same company. Amid growing controversy in northwest Baltimore over the city’s selection of an Ohio company to acquire the former Grove Park Elementary School, the area’s City Council representative, Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, has been in the spotlight.
Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209
The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign. Earlier...
Citing Medicaid costs, Reynolds calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Iowa’s Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to end the federally declared Public Health Emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to...
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Burglary/Assault- On December 7, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21300 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported burglary in progress. Investigation determined Jason Williams Wiley, age 35 of Ridge, forced his way into the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim. Wiley fled the scene prior to police arrival and was located hiding near the residence in the woods. Located on Wiley at at the time of his arrest were suspected Suboxone strips. Wiley was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and CDS: Possession-not Marijuana.
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
