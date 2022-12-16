Read full article on original website
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
Oregon’s overreliance on tuition to cover rising college costs hurts the economy, report finds
Students in Oregon pay a much higher share of the overall costs of four-year universities than in most other states, according to a new report from the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A new report shows that Oregon is “faced with many problems” when it...
Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit
Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
During the pandemic SafeNest has added 25 beds to the main campus, going from 75 to 100 beds. But with limited bed space at shelter programs, SafeNest turned to overflow housing by renting out hotel rooms. (SafeNest photo) Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale,...
Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas
Hemp can be used for a variety of industrial and consumer purposes. Here, whole hemp seeds, crushed hemp seeds and ground hemp are displayed in scoops. (Getty Images) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Kelly Rippel is an independent researcher, consultant and advocate for the hemp and cannabis industries in Kansas. He’s also an appointed member of the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Advisory Board.
Maine increases rates of children with health insurance
Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
State work group on solar development achieves little consensus on new regulations
Dominion Energy's Scott Solar facility in Powhatan County, Va. (Sarah Vogelsong / Virginia Mercury) A work group convened by highly debated 2022 legislation to hammer out the details of new regulations for the siting of solar projects on farm and forest lands failed to reach consensus on most of what it was brought together to debate.
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The two companies have our community’s public health at heart.
More oversight needed of community colleges after performance and enrollment declines, audit finds
Chemeketa Community College in Salem is among many in Oregon facing enrollment losses during the last few years. (File/Salem Reporter) The commission tasked with overseeing Oregon’s 17 community colleges must do more to increase student performance, achievement and access, according to an audit by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Cameron expects another opioid settlement soon
FRANKFORT — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is optimistic that more opioid companies “are going to come to the table to help address some of the challenges that they help exacerbate.”. In a year-end interview with the Kentucky Lantern on Monday, Cameron said that he expected...
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
New Mexico’s HSD proposes medication-assisted treatment for incarcerated people
Getting people signed up for Medicaid before release from prison or jail, and ensuring they have access to medication afterward could help reduce the harms of criminalizing substance use disorder, according to the Drug Policy Alliance. Beginning in 2024, New Mexico’s Medicaid program could start providing medication-assisted treatment to incarcerated...
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss
Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
Colorado air quality regulators approve ozone plan they know will fail
Smog shrouds Denver's skyline behind Interstate 25 traffic on Aug. 18, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline) Colorado air quality regulators last week took another series of halting steps towards addressing the state’s long-running ozone problem, rejecting proposals from environmental advocates aimed at shaking up a complex, slow-moving process that they say has repeatedly failed to produce results.
Citing Medicaid costs, Reynolds calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Iowa’s Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to end the federally declared Public Health Emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to...
Climate, pandemic conspire against hungry Ohioans
Feeding America and Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank host Hungry to Help Lesson Plan for students at an Ohio elementary school in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Feeding America) In addition to overseas wars and continuing supply-chain disruptions, diseases and climate-driven storms are making it hard to feed...
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
