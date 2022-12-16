Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sounding the alarm over the upcoming end of Title 42. Maybe Joe Biden can’t be bothered to see for himself the consequences of his open border policies, but Texans have to live with it every day. Gov. Abbott has announced that work on the state’s border wall will soon resume. That will help, but is there anything else that can be done to stem the tidal wave of humanity from south of the border? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts and talks to Gov. Abbott about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO