Alex Castillo Jr.
3d ago
Why not request a recount on all of the counties?? Sounds like you don't trust the election officials in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.
fox7austin.com
Final findings of 2020 Texas General Election audit released by Secretary of State
TEXAS - The Texas Secretary of State's Office released its final findings in a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election. The election audit was started in 2021 under the directive of Governor Abbott. According to the audit report, Texas voters should have a "high level of confidence" in the...
Faith-based leaders ask Texas governor to end strict border measures
More than 150 faith-based leaders are asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop busing migrants and end the state's strict border security methods.
Title 42 slated to end this week concerning border city leaders
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Title 42, the public health order that prevents migrants from seeking asylum, is slated to end on Dec. 21. The policy was enacted under the Trump administration when the pandemic hit the United States, which has since then been used over two million times to turn away migrants at the border. […]
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Gov Greg Abbott Sounds The Alarm Over The End Of Title 42
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sounding the alarm over the upcoming end of Title 42. Maybe Joe Biden can’t be bothered to see for himself the consequences of his open border policies, but Texans have to live with it every day. Gov. Abbott has announced that work on the state’s border wall will soon resume. That will help, but is there anything else that can be done to stem the tidal wave of humanity from south of the border? Brad Staggs sits in for Rick Roberts and talks to Gov. Abbott about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
newsfromthestates.com
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: John Leiber.
NBC News
State of emergency declared at Texas border
The mayor of El Paso, Texas has issued a state of emergency after more than 15,000 migrants have arrived at the Texas/ Mexico border in the last week. Authorities are now bracing for a massive influx of migrants Wednesday with the anticipated lifting of Title 42.Dec. 18, 2022.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
newsfromthestates.com
Hupfer eyes co-chairman of Republican National Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer is looking to move up — by running for the number two spot at the Republican National Committee. “I just think that we are at a unique crossroads for the party. 2024 is going to be a critical election,” he told the Indiana Capital Chronicle in an exclusive interview. “I served … as an officer for the RNC. I am familiar with how it works and a broad swath of the party. I think I can help out.”
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed — but the party may close it off even more
Voters cast their ballots at Timberline High School during the Idaho Primary on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts.
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Texas border city has declared a state of emergency over concerns about the community’s ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. The El Paso Times reports Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration Saturday to allow the city on the U.S. border with Mexico to tap into additional resources expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. Leeser has previously resisted issuing an emergency declaration, but says he was moved to action by the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing.
newsfromthestates.com
Brown selects three women for top positions in the attorney general’s office
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown (D) shares a moment on stage with his wife and mother after winning election as Maryland's next attorney general. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown (D) on Monday appointed three women to head his leadership team — two of whom are already working in the attorney general’s office.
newsfromthestates.com
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion measures in Youngkin’s budget and more Va. headlines
• Richmond prosecutor Colette McEachin, the widow of the late congressman Donald McEachin, endorsed Virginia Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the vacant 4th District congressional seat. She said the Richmond-based district “deserves better” than McClellan’s Democratic primary opponent, Sen Joe Morrissey.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • On Saturday, Republicans nominated...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Demerson: Unions in Texas have appreciated Alvarez’s work on TWC
McALLEN, Texas – Union representatives in Texas are thankful for the work a former Texas workforce commissioner has done in championing apprenticeships. Julian Alvarez, a Rio Grande Valley native, resigned as labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission last week after seven years in the post. His position on TWC was due to end next Spring.
newsfromthestates.com
A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines
• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
riograndeguardian.com
As if by magic…new federal map shows RGV as having broadband everywhere!
WESLACO, Texas – The Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council (LRGVDC) is urging cities across the region to write to the federal government and protest a proposed new National Broadband Map that shows the Valley as having excellent internet access. The map, which offers household-level information on broadband availability...
newsfromthestates.com
To ease looming West Texas water shortage, oil companies have begun recycling fracking wastewater
The huge demand for water used in hydraulic fracturing wells requires the construction of ponds like these in Big Lake, which store millions of gallons of fresh water. (Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the...
