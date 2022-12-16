Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board
Prince George’s Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller recorded a message for the public earlier this year, rejecting a request from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks that she step down. Screenshot. The attorney for Prince George’s County school board chair Juanita Miller said she may testify this week before a...
newsfromthestates.com
Political notes: Long list of applicants for Luedtke’s seat, plus Md. Dems’ new leadership team and a new lobbying hire
Eleven Democrats have applied for the vacancy representing Montgomery County’s District 14 in the House of Delegates. The seat is about to become vacant now that House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) has been tapped by Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to be his chief legislative officer. The governor —...
