Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Feds sending Pa. $98M for health infrastructure upgrades | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Acting state Health Secretary/Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday, 9/13/22 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek) As the Democratic Wolf administration winds down, it’s inevitably taking care of loose ends, and making sure state agencies are ready for the hand-off...
newsfromthestates.com
USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho. The projects, overseen by businesses and agricultural producers in the state, will receive more than $539,000 in federal funding. (Anteia McCollum/Idaho Capital Sun) In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy...
newsfromthestates.com
Families consider class action lawsuit against embattled college savings plan
Students walk past a statue of school mascot Cocky at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images. Parents who participate in Maryland’s college savings plan, frustrated by a year-long accounting problem that has left many unable to pay tuition bills on time, are considering a class-action lawsuit against the state.
newsfromthestates.com
EGLE finds Kalamazoo packaging plant violated air contaminants rule
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) on Tuesday announced that it has issued a violation notice to a Kalamazoo-based packaging facility based on findings that Graphic Packaging International has violated state air quality standards. EGLE performed an investigation on Wednesday in response to a same-day complaint...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Accountability for thee but not for me on Bay pollution
The writer is chair of the Delmarva Fisheries Association, Inc. After the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it may extend a 2025 deadline for reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) quickly responded with the following statement: “Going forward, the Chesapeake Bay states must demonstrate the leadership necessary to complete the job and the EPA must hold all of us accountable.”
newsfromthestates.com
Watch: Panhandle cotton farmers, rural economies struggle under “exceptional” drought conditions
CROSBYTON — Cotton farmer Steven Walker stands on a patch of dry soil on his 2,500-acre farm, surveying the fields of bare dirt around him and reflecting on what he saw before the “exceptional” drought conditions of 2022. “Every field around here would have cotton on it,”...
newsfromthestates.com
Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports
New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
newsfromthestates.com
Maine Legislature to hold public hearing on heating, housing assistance bill today
Mainers will have the chance to share their thoughts today on a heating and housing assistance bill proposed by Gov. Janet Mills to help people get through the winter amid high prices, as the legislature will convene for a public hearing on the measure. The panel will discuss at 1...
newsfromthestates.com
Transformation Project calls termination of state contract ‘unwarranted’
A protester displays a sign at the "Stop Criminalizing Trans Existence" protest in Sioux Falls on Feb. 1, 2020. The protest was in response to bills introduced during the 2020 legislative session. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight) A nonprofit advocacy organization for transgender South Dakotans says it has fulfilled its contractual...
newsfromthestates.com
Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
newsfromthestates.com
Acequia steward strains to get help to recover historic southern NM irrigation systems
Danny Roybal, a mayordomo in Mimbres, N.M., on Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Megan Gleason / Source NM) Empty, muddy banks in southern New Mexico show where the Mimbres River should be flowing. But flooding off the Black Fire burn scar was so intense in August that the water carved a new path, its new stream now littered with burnt, broken trees and destroyed irrigation debris.
newsfromthestates.com
Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care
Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The two companies have our community’s public health at heart.
newsfromthestates.com
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan
Guests at the Oakland Together COVID-19 Tribute Walk at Waterford Oaks County Park in Waterford Township are encouraged to write the names of loved ones lost to COVID-19 on a large yellow heart with black ribbon, and stories of small acts of kindness that helped them get through the pandemic on a large green heart. The memorial opened to invited guests March 10, the one year anniversary of the first known case of COVID-19 in Michigan. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)
newsfromthestates.com
Citing Medicaid costs, Reynolds calls for an end to Public Health Emergency
Declaring that “we have returned to life as normal,” Iowa’s Kim Reynolds joined 24 other Republican governors Monday in calling on President Biden to end the federally declared Public Health Emergency. The Public Health Emergency, or PHE, is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to...
newsfromthestates.com
Positive change on horizon for hemp products and hemp farmers in Kansas
Hemp can be used for a variety of industrial and consumer purposes. Here, whole hemp seeds, crushed hemp seeds and ground hemp are displayed in scoops. (Getty Images) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Kelly Rippel is an independent researcher, consultant and advocate for the hemp and cannabis industries in Kansas. He’s also an appointed member of the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Hemp Advisory Board.
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. residents bought nearly 71K guns in November, data show | Monday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania residents bought nearly 71,000 guns in November, part of a nationwide buying spree that saw Americans purchase approximately 1.4 million guns, a new analysis of FBI data shows. That seasonally adjusted nationwide tally of 1.36 million weapons sold includes 840,000 handguns and 520,000 long guns (rifles and shoguns), according...
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records
In this file photo, Dr. Ryan Cole speaks during a panel discussion titled "COVID 19: A Second Opinion" in the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Jan. 24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. The panel featured scientists and doctors who have been criticized for expressing skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines and for promoting the use of unproven medications for treatment of the disease. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
newsfromthestates.com
Gianforte, GOP governors ask Biden to end COVID public health emergency
Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks after being sworn in to office on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol. (Photo by Thom Bridge of the Helena Independent Record) Gov. Greg Gianforte and a consortium of Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden...
newsfromthestates.com
PED says it issued 4,000+ new teacher licenses. But there are still hundreds of vacancies.
Classroom barrack at an elementary school in the Barelas neighborhood of Albuquerque (Photo by Marisa Demarco / Source NM) New Mexico waived fees for teacher licenses for a 60-day stretch during the spring. Education officials are beaming at the fact that the free window brought in thousands of new applicants...
newsfromthestates.com
Historic preservationists pressing legal case to block demolition of Docking office building
TOPEKA — Demolition work on the Docking state office building next to the Kansas Capitol could begin in January to prepare the site for construction of a three-story multipurpose building atop the original foundation. Gov. Laura Kelly signed off on a plan that would remove 12 floors of the...
Comments / 0