ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure

The state could establish a Blue Ribbon Commission to reevaluate its tax structure in the upcoming session. (Getty Images) Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Georgia legislative panel sounds call for state music promoter, revamped tax credit

Lawmakers want to increase the state resources dedicated to growing and preserving Georgia's music industry, which has produced influential acts like the Allman Brothers. Pictured here is the late Gregg Allman (left) and Chuck Leavell from the Georgia-based Southern rock band. Rick Diamond/Getty Images (2014 photo) A bipartisan state panel...
GEORGIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Volunteers unfurl a giant banner printed with the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has...
newsfromthestates.com

Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group

Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her annual budget address Dec. 6, 2022, at the Capitol in Pierre. (Makenzie Huber/SD Searchlight) Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Maine increases rates of children with health insurance

Family doctor examining throat of a small black boy while visiting him at home during coronavirus pandemic. | Drazen Zigic, Getty Images. Federal funding during the COVID-19 public emergency helped to further reduce the number of uninsured children in Maine, but as pandemic-era dollars dry up, health advocates say children are at risk of losing critical care.
MAINE STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Virginia Rules Commission objects to proposed transgender policies

A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia. (Nathaniel Cline/Virginia Mercury) Virginia’s Joint Commission on Administrative Rules objected Monday on a party-line vote to the revised transgender policies authored by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration this fall. “We are obligated as legislators to protect...
newsfromthestates.com

Unemployment fraud schemes detailed in new Legislative Auditor reports

New reports the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Monday detail fraud schemes that swindled more than $320,000 in unemployment payments in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, says the reports are not new investigatory revelations but the result of...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Acting Alaska health commissioner Hedberg is pick for permanent boss

Heidi Hedberg, interim commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health, speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named the Alaska Department of Health’s interim leader as the agency’s new...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months

Gravesite of Brett Bruns, 19, who died of suicide while in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority and under the care of a Looking Glass Community Services, a treatment center in Eugene. (Courtesy of Bruns family) The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two...
EUGENE, OR
newsfromthestates.com

Lierman picks two for senior leadership positions in comptroller’s office

Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman in November next to a statue of venerated former Comptroller Louis Goldstein in Annapolis as outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot and leaders of Lierman's transition team look on. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman (D) is announcing Monday the first major appointments of her senior leadership...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Opinion: Wes Moore’s six options for Maryland secretary of Agriculture

The writer is the Senior Agriculture Policy Analyst at the Environmental Policy Innovation Center where he develops easier, cheaper, faster ways for governments to pay farmers who improve water quality, and is a manager at the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore. He holds degrees in economics and agricultural science from the University of Maryland, College Park and has worked for a variety of farms and agricultural organizations at the state and national level. He can be reached at [email protected].
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Sanford-Fairview merger would be bad for Minnesota health care

Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health announced their plans to merge last month, and we can expect their paid talkers to provide the corporate ooze of benevolence. They’ll tell us the merger is a chance to offer higher consolidation of care, improve quality of care and coordination of care, and save health care dollars. The two companies have our community’s public health at heart.
MINNESOTA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts

Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Lake's lawsuit challenging the results of the 2022 gubernatorial election is set for a two-day trial this week. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Climate, pandemic conspire against hungry Ohioans

Feeding America and Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank host Hungry to Help Lesson Plan for students at an Ohio elementary school in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Feeding America) In addition to overseas wars and continuing supply-chain disruptions, diseases and climate-driven storms are making it hard to feed...
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Black cemetery erased by authorities and more Va. headlines

• “Developers found graves in the Virginia woods. Authorities then helped erase the historic Black cemetery.”—ProPublica. • A Republican restaurant owner and Virginia Senate candidate who’s been feuding with state authorities over COVID-19 restrictions celebrated a settlement agreement with Virginia ABC after Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared to rebuke the agency for executing a search warrant against the restaurant. “I’ll be getting my license back and my liquor back, and I’m not paying them a dime.”—Washington Post.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy