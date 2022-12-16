ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb hypes up Jaelan Phillips' ability, motor

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HkTXx_0jkzjPjx00

It’s been six weeks since the Miami Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb at the NFL’s trade deadline, and he’s made an impact in a short time.

Through five games, he’s recorded 18 pressures, six tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

However, combining him with a budding star pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips may be the most important aspect of his move. Since bringing in Chubb, Phillips has recorded 24 tackles, 23 pressures and three sacks.

The duo is remarkable, and Chubb is impressed by some of the things that Phillips can do.

“Relentless,” Chubb said of Phillips on Thursday. “Just relentless. He’s got all the physical traits. Everything physical you could think of, he has and the thing that separates him is how he runs to the ball 30 yards down the field and how he reacts just to the different adversity that goes throughout the game and he never wavers. Always the same player, always the same guy so that’s what’s going to make him great.”

While Miami’s defense hasn’t been spectacular this season, this pair has been one reason viewers can’t turn their eyes away while Josh Boyer’s unit is on the field.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star OT Kadyn Proctor now predicted to flip commitment, but not to Oregon

A week ago, we were talking about the possibility that 5-star Iowa Hawkeyes offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor could be flipping his commitment and picking a new school before the early signing period on Wednesday. Today, we’re still talking about that. However, the school that he may be flipping to is no longer the same. Proctor, the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class, was originally thought to be an Oregon Ducks’ lean after multiple visits this fall and a strong relationship with Adrian Klemm. However, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is now picking up multiple predictions to flip to the Alabama Crimson Tide rather...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU wide receiver announces transfer destination

Former LSU reciever Jack Bech has found a new home. He’s headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to play for the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs have made a splash in the transfer portal as they have recently received a commitment from former Alabama receiver JoJo Earle. Bech spent two seasons on the Bayou and played in 25 games, making 11 starts and finishing his Tiger career with 59 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Colquitt weighs in on Chiefs K Harrison Butker's missed kicks

Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a kicker problem or do they have a holder problem? A former member of the team who has some expertise in the subject thinks it’s the latter. In the Week 15 win over the Houston Texans, Harrison Butker missed an extra point and a field goal during regulation. Butker has now missed three extra points on the season, but he’s also missed five field goals, which is a new single-season high. The missed kicks adding up are certainly a problem, but what exactly is to blame? There has been some concern that it could be lingering effects of Butker’s early-season ankle injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are the Browns' playoff odds after Chargers win, Jets and Patriots lose?

The Cleveland Browns face a steep uphill battle to make the playoffs after defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday but are technically not eliminated from contention. Even after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans, the Browns still have a one percent chance to get into the playoffs with three weeks remaining according to FiveThirtyEight. Both the New York Jets and New England Patriots lost, giving the Browns at least a sliver of hope.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL teams trying to lure ex-Patriots WR out of retirement

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is in his second year of retirement, but that is not stopping NFL teams from trying to bring him back into the league. Edelman told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Saturday that three teams have reached out to him this season about a potential NFL return. Edelman said he had turned them all down. However, Edelman made clear that if he did return, it would only be on a contending New England team.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy