No more money! We’ve been throwing money at NM education for years and the results just get worse! How about we get rid of the corrupt education department in NM and the teachers unions and let each state school district decide what is best for their kids? Bigger government isn’t the answer. Get back to basics and bring God back into the schools and you might just see a change for the good.
More money isn’t gonna fix the education problem in NM. These kids need to get back to basics in math and reading and get strong foundations there before bringing in COMMON CORE. COMMON CORE is the real problem. I think if they wanna introduce crappy common core it needs to come in after the strong foundations are built without all the confusing trash that is common core. Imo k-5 needs regular everything for foundation building. Then if they think common core is still “needed” then bring in a little at a time in 6-12. But in all honesty COMMON CORE BELONGS IN THE TRASH ALL TOGETHER!
