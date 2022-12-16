Recently we posted on this site that a consultant recently told the Legislature the State is too reliant on fossil fuels. Duh!. That’s fine as far as it goes, but sadly (as the article was updated online) we learned that this consultant has some VERY BAD ADVICE for the Legislature in how to address the problem. Here’s their advice which sounds disturbingly like “diversifying revenues” and nothing like “diversifying the economy”:

16 HOURS AGO