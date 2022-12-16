Read full article on original website
georgy porgy
4d ago
the ACLU has turned into a left wing useless hack organization and I mean useless what a shame
Washington Examiner
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
With $50M in new Pa. funding, Krasner says Philly can double down on successful crime investigation strategies
The state of Pennsylvania is granting nearly $50 million to the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office with a focus on gun violence investigations and prosecution.
Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case
A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane acquitted in drunken driving case
Pennsylvania's Attorney General Kathleen Kane was acquitted Monday of drunken driving.
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
phillyvoice.com
Philly votes to expand protections for abortion seekers, medical providers in wake of Supreme Court ruling
City Council approved a trio of bills this week to strengthen abortion rights in Philadelphia and protect abortion seekers and medical providers from vigilante lawsuits and other discriminatory practices. The bills were introduced in September by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, Councilmember Kendra Brooks, and former Councilmember Helen Gym, who resigned from...
An open letter for Rep. Keefer | PennLive letters
I know you are obviously honored about becoming the Chair of the “Freedom Caucus” in PA. However after listening to the public statements and reading about what the new group wants to do, I must say I am not convinced the majority of Pennsylvanians want that. Several reasons...
therealdeal.com
Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion
It’s time Pennsylvania residents and regulators demand these health risks be addressed. The post We can’t forget the health dangers of fracking | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
rightoncrime.com
Right On Crime Spotlights Two Pennsylvania Counties Where Prosecutorial Innovation is Making Communities Safer
As violent crime paralyzes cities across the nation, convicting the most violent and dangerous criminals is the job of a prosecuting attorney. While some rogue prosecutors have made headlines by abusing power, many more are doing the job right and upholding their sworn duty to keep communities safe. The latest...
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP leaders attempting to delay special elections...
wkok.com
PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
glensidelocal.com
Older, low-income MontCo homeowners falling victim to MV Realty’s scam
Google “MV Realty” and you’ll find a long list of bad news for homeowners. Montgomery County’s Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg recently highlighted the Florida-based real estate brokerage’s questionable practices in a newsletter. The newsletter notes that roughly 100 Montgomery County homeowners have been duped...
sanatogapost.com
Learn How a Railroad Helped Schwenksville Grow
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A presentation on the history of the Perkiomen Railroad, and its role in the growth of Schwenksville, is scheduled for Jan. 28 (2023; Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Pennypacker Mills, the Montgomery County historical site at 5 Haldeman Rd. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but donations are welcomed.
yonkerstimes.com
20 Months Prison Term for PA Man Who Threatened to Kill Congressman Swalwell
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that JOSHUA HALL was sentenced on Dec. 19 by United Stated District Judge Gregory H. Woods to 20 months in prison for making threats to kill a member of the United States Congress and impersonating family members of the then-President of the United States on social media to fraudulently raise funds for a fictitious political organization. HALL previously pled guilty to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure and one count of wire fraud.
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
