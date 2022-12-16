ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Philly votes to expand protections for abortion seekers, medical providers in wake of Supreme Court ruling

City Council approved a trio of bills this week to strengthen abortion rights in Philadelphia and protect abortion seekers and medical providers from vigilante lawsuits and other discriminatory practices. The bills were introduced in September by Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, Councilmember Kendra Brooks, and former Councilmember Helen Gym, who resigned from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
therealdeal.com

Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination

A Philadelphia landlord that owns and operates 77 properties in the city is accused of engaging in modern-day redlining by refusing to rent properties in majority-white neighborhoods to people with federal Section 8 vouchers, Bloomberg reported. The landlord, ProManaged Inc., has been sued in federal and local courts by the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Learn How a Railroad Helped Schwenksville Grow

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A presentation on the history of the Perkiomen Railroad, and its role in the growth of Schwenksville, is scheduled for Jan. 28 (2023; Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Pennypacker Mills, the Montgomery County historical site at 5 Haldeman Rd. The event is open to the public and free to attend, but donations are welcomed.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
yonkerstimes.com

20 Months Prison Term for PA Man Who Threatened to Kill Congressman Swalwell

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that JOSHUA HALL was sentenced on Dec. 19 by United Stated District Judge Gregory H. Woods to 20 months in prison for making threats to kill a member of the United States Congress and impersonating family members of the then-President of the United States on social media to fraudulently raise funds for a fictitious political organization. HALL previously pled guilty to one count of making interstate communications with a threat to injure and one count of wire fraud.
YONKERS, NY

