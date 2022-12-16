The Kansas City Royals are rather notorious for bringing back former players to reunion tours in some capacity. Joakim Soria, Zack Greinke, and Greg Holland are just a few notable names who reappeared with the Royals after their initial careers with the team came to a close. So when the Boston Red Sox released Eric Hosmer, there was some internet buzz that, hey, the Royals now have a chance to bring some veteran leadership back on the cheap.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO