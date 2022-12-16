ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Review

Exploring the viability of an Eric Hosmer reunion with the Royals

The Kansas City Royals are rather notorious for bringing back former players to reunion tours in some capacity. Joakim Soria, Zack Greinke, and Greg Holland are just a few notable names who reappeared with the Royals after their initial careers with the team came to a close. So when the Boston Red Sox released Eric Hosmer, there was some internet buzz that, hey, the Royals now have a chance to bring some veteran leadership back on the cheap.
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for December 20, 2022

Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors writes about the Royals shopping Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier. Regardless of the precise value of Taylor’s defense, there’s little question he’s a plus on that side of the ball. He’s also quite affordable, due a modest $4.5MM guarantee in the second season of a two-year contract extension. He’ll hit free agency at the end of next year, but he’d be a fine stopgap and/or a quality fourth outfielder on a contender....
Royals Review

Royals close to signing pitcher Jordan Lyles, per reports

The Royals are close to signing right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a two-year contract, according to MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand. No terms have been reported and the Royals have not confirmed. The 32-year-old had a 4.42 ERA in 179 innings for Baltimore with 7.2 strikeouts-per-nine-innings. Lyles has been a journeyman,...
atozsports.com

Clark Hunt describes the Chiefs season in the best way possible

Playing for the Kansas City Chiefs can be tough, and I think Chiefs owner Clark Hunt described it in the best way possible. Playing for an organization like the Chiefs is amazing. I mean, it’s a franchise with a ton of history, and a ton of winning history, even if they don’t have the most titles.
