Explore the World’s Diverse Foods with Immersive Culinary Experiences
Food and travel go hand in hand. Personally, some of my fondest travel memories include food and beverages: chocolate making in Belgium and Panamá; watching a cooked pig rise from under the earth in Hawai‘i, shopping for produce in Tuscany with the hotel chef before returning to the hotel to learn how to make ravioli, tasting wine straight from the barrels in Napa, hunting for truffles with dogs in Spain, dancing barefoot on the beach after an Anegadan lobster boil in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and learning to cook Thai food at my hotel in Chiang Mai.
Holiday Happenings in Budapest
Head to Budapest, Hungary, this holiday season for festive fun. Take part in seasonal activities and authentic Hungarian traditions. Head to Vörösmarty Square for Budapest’s Christmas market. Open through Dec. 31, the market boasts locally made goods as well as mulled wine and gingerbread treats. St. Stephen’s Square also features a holiday market with more than 100 vendors. The market is open through Jan. 1.
Take an Entertaining City Break Without Breaking the Bank
With rising prices around the world, planning a trip might prove overwhelming when considering the cost of hotels, restaurants and attractions. However, many U.S. cities offer budget-friendly options for travelers looking to avoid splurging while also enjoying the best of the city. Here are some with affordable sites, restaurants and accommodations, allowing you to spend more time making memories and less time worrying about your wallet.
Black-Owned Luxury Hotel Offers World-Class Holiday Package
During the holiday season, The Ivy Hotel offers a one-of-a-kind experience for guests. Located in the Mount Vernon neighborhood in Baltimore, this Black-owned and -operated hotel welcomes guests to a highly inclusive and luxurious stay. The 17-room historic mansion is Maryland’s only Relais & Châteaux property. Guests staying...
