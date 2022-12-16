Food and travel go hand in hand. Personally, some of my fondest travel memories include food and beverages: chocolate making in Belgium and Panamá; watching a cooked pig rise from under the earth in Hawai‘i, shopping for produce in Tuscany with the hotel chef before returning to the hotel to learn how to make ravioli, tasting wine straight from the barrels in Napa, hunting for truffles with dogs in Spain, dancing barefoot on the beach after an Anegadan lobster boil in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and learning to cook Thai food at my hotel in Chiang Mai.

