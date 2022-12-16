ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?

COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has canceled classes and...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Fast-moving arctic blast to send Colorado temperatures plummeting

Dangerously cold temperatures will hit Colorado this week. The National Weather Service predicts a fast-moving arctic blast will drop wind chills to as low as -50 in the northeast plains Wednesday night through Friday morning. In Fort Collins and Greeley, we’ll see single-digit highs hovering around zero, but it’ll feel more like -36. Risk of frostbite in these conditions could occur in as little as 10 minutes outside, and pets should not be left outside. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect in Fort Collins and areas from Steamboat Springs east to the Nebraska state line and south to Colorado Springs tomorrow night, lasting until Friday morning. We warm up in time for Christmas Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Prepare for extreme cold: Dress warmly, stay indoors and turn the heat down

With an arctic air mass combined with strong winds headed toward Colorado, temperatures are expected to sink well below zero Fahrenheit for the rest of the week. Residents are advised to take special precautions to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, and to minimize impact on the energy infrastructure. A...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado

DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado

Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How to protect pets from severe cold and snow

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado

DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver Zoo to close while polar vortex pummels Colorado

DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22. "The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.
DENVER, CO
