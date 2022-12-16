Dangerously cold temperatures will hit Colorado this week. The National Weather Service predicts a fast-moving arctic blast will drop wind chills to as low as -50 in the northeast plains Wednesday night through Friday morning. In Fort Collins and Greeley, we’ll see single-digit highs hovering around zero, but it’ll feel more like -36. Risk of frostbite in these conditions could occur in as little as 10 minutes outside, and pets should not be left outside. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect in Fort Collins and areas from Steamboat Springs east to the Nebraska state line and south to Colorado Springs tomorrow night, lasting until Friday morning. We warm up in time for Christmas Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO