Read full article on original website
Related
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?
COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
'Life-threatening cold': Colorado braces for arctic blast of cold, wind and snow
DENVER — Colorado is bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will slide into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has canceled classes and...
Dangerously cold temperatures and snow on the way
A strong Arctic air mass hits the state this PM. Expect sunshine and highs near 50 degrees in Denver today. Tonight, temps drop drastically, with wind chill values between 20-50 below by Thursday.
Polis activates Colorado National Guard to assist during extreme cold weather
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) authorized the activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members on Tuesday. The members will be activated to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the region prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind. "Colorado’s National Guard is...
Dangerously cold weather across Colorado beginning tomorrow
A strong cold front hits the state Wednesday night. Afternoon highs will drop below zero on Thursday with wind chill factor between 20-50 below.
1310kfka.com
Fast-moving arctic blast to send Colorado temperatures plummeting
Dangerously cold temperatures will hit Colorado this week. The National Weather Service predicts a fast-moving arctic blast will drop wind chills to as low as -50 in the northeast plains Wednesday night through Friday morning. In Fort Collins and Greeley, we’ll see single-digit highs hovering around zero, but it’ll feel more like -36. Risk of frostbite in these conditions could occur in as little as 10 minutes outside, and pets should not be left outside. A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect in Fort Collins and areas from Steamboat Springs east to the Nebraska state line and south to Colorado Springs tomorrow night, lasting until Friday morning. We warm up in time for Christmas Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s over the holiday weekend.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Prepare for extreme cold: Dress warmly, stay indoors and turn the heat down
With an arctic air mass combined with strong winds headed toward Colorado, temperatures are expected to sink well below zero Fahrenheit for the rest of the week. Residents are advised to take special precautions to protect themselves, their pets and livestock, and to minimize impact on the energy infrastructure. A...
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
Coldest polar vortex since 1990 forecast to hit Colorado
DENVER — The polar vortex is a swirling batch of extremely cold air above the North Pole. The polar jet stream surrounds it and usually keeps most of the vortex contained to the north. But when that jet stream weakens or slows, it allows the vortex to spill down into the southern U.S.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Here's how Colorado's wildlife will survive incoming sub-zero temperatures
Later this week, an arctic cold front capable of ushering in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills as low as -52 degrees is coming to Colorado. As officials urge Coloradans to protect themselves and their animals from dangerously cold weather, what will that mean for Colorado's wildlife?. "Wild animals have many...
What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather?
An arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado on Wednesday and bring extremely cold temperatures to the state.
Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado
Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.
How to protect pets from severe cold and snow
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The frigid arctic cold coming to Colorado will drop most of our temperatures into the negatives before midnight on Wednesday, and the wind will amplify the impact of that cold. It’s called the windchill factor. You’ll sometimes hear it called “feels-like” temperature, but it’s not...
-52° wind chill expected in Colorado: Frostbite within minutes
The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about dangerously cold wind chills set to hit the state on Wednesday night and Thursday night. With windchills expected to be -30° or below across much of the state, frostbite on exposed skin within minutes will be a threat for many. The...
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
Wind chill and frostbite: Safety tips as frigid temps come to Colorado
DENVER — Bitterly cold temperatures move into Colorado this week with temperatures plummeting below zero in Denver and across much of Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday morning. With temperatures that cold, you'll want to limit your time outside, especially any time outside with exposed skin. At -5 degrees...
Denver Zoo to close while polar vortex pummels Colorado
DENVER — The coldest temperatures in decades will close Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo will close for daytime admission and Zoo Lights evening admission on Thursday, Dec. 22. "The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we hope our guests are able to stay safe and warm inside as well," Denver Zoo said in a statement.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0