Cincinnati, OH

WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen

WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST

December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
MADISON, IN

Community Policy