LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
Madisonville man with dementia has been missing for nearly 2 weeks
Around 12 a.m. on December 10, Fred Williams drove away from his home on Ward Street in Madisonville and hasn't been seen since.
WLWT 5
Report of a pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WLWT 5
Kenton County police searching for missing, endangered teen
WALTON, Ky. — The Kenton County Police department is searching for a missing and endangered person from the Walton, Kentucky, area. On Dec. 19, a crisis hotline contacted Kenton County police to perform a wellness check on 18-year-old Sasha Thompson. Police were informed Thompson was likely experiencing an emotional...
Cincinnati couple says city won't pay for damages after pothole destroys tires
Fred Jones Jr. filed a claim for reimbursement, sending photos and police reports/notes as requested, but was told because the city fixed the hole weeks later he would not get any money.
Fox 19
4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WKRC
1 dead, 4 injured in Brown County crash
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and four others were injured Sunday night when two cars crashed in Brown County. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township. Police said a Ford Edge with a 35-year-old woman and a...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
953wiki.com
WARRANT SERVED IN DOWNTOWN MADISON NETS SEVEN ARREST
December 18, 2022, The Madison Police executed a narcotic search on a residence in the 1000 block of W. First Street. The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing narcotics investigation led by Detective Kyle Cutshaw. As a result of the executed warrant, offices seized narcotics and...
