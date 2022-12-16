Read full article on original website
Related
William Regal Says People Were Afraid To Wrestle This WCW Star
Fit Finlay arrived in WCW in 1996, and William Regal recently recalled how talent was afraid to face Fit Finlay in the ring while wrestling in WCW in 1996 on a recent episode of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw,. Regal talked about how Finlay’s style of working stiffly scared a...
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
Jake Roberts Has High Praise For AEW Star: “He Is Underrated By All”
Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer gave high praise to Dax Harwood for his performance against Bryan Danielson on the November 30th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. “I think for him and Danielson...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings to Air Tonight 12/20/2022
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. * Zoey...
Shane Douglas: ‘My Christmas Wish Is For Ric Flair To Find Peace’
In a recent interview with WSI – Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former ECW/WWE/WCW star Shane Douglas talked about a wide range of topics including Ric Flair. Douglas and Flair had their issues over the years dating back to when Douglas and Flair were in WCW in the early 90s. In...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak...
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Dolph Ziggler Recalls Being Told To Never Wear A Certain Outfit Again In WWE
WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on The Archive of B-sox’ program to promote this Monday’s edition of Raw, as well as discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion sharing a story a time that higher-ups in WWE told him to never wear a certain outfit again, a revelation they gave him in gorilla shortly after a match he had. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Possible Big Return Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The former Bronson Reed of WWE NXT, now known as Jonah in NJPW and other promotions, is reportedly headed back to WWE imminently. There have been rumors on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H wanting to bring the former NXT North American Champion back to the company, but word now from Fightful Select is that talent believe he is headed back soon, with one source saying he could be back with WWE imminently.
Big Title Matches Set for the First WWE RAW of 2023
Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Bliss claimed she didn’t know what happened last...
WWE Confirms Special Episode for the Final RAW of 2022
WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special. We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.
Marc Mero Talks Why He Thinks WWE Never Got Behind Him
In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE/WCW star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count, about his runs in WCW and WWE. Here are the highlights. The Johnny B. Badd character more than Wildman Marc Mero:. “I gotta tell you, I enjoyed the Johnny B Bad character so...
WWE NXT Star Announces He’s Been Medically Cleared For In-Ring Action
Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. The WWE NXT star is set to work Saturday’s house show. Elliott hasn’t wrestled since the October 18 episode of NXT when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Elliott...
Dakota Kai Wants To Renew Her Storyline With Shayna Baszler, Praises Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai is interested in facing off with Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler. The current women’s tag champion and DAMAGE CTRL member spoke about her desire to get into the ring with these two top women’s division stars during her recent interview with WWE Deutschland, where she specifically recalled her epic rivalry with Baszler back in her days with NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Mike Chioda Shares Best and Worst Things About Being A WWE Referee
During the latest “Monday Mailbag” on AdFreeShows, former WWE referee Mike Chioda was asked about the best and worst thing about the job. “The best thing about being a referee is you’re third man in the ring,” he said. “You get to experience it firsthand and enjoy somebody’s incredible matches, like I have done myself in my career and other referees have done.”
Arn Anderson Planning To Retire When His AEW Contract Expires
On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson talked about his future with AEW and his son, Brock. Here are the highlights:. “I’m hanging on to the idea that Brock (Anderson) just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation,” Anderson said. “I’m sure it’s nothing that he’s done negatively. With AEW, I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months. We just don’t have enough segments of television to get everybody on there every week. I’m sure Tony struggles with it trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on. We don’t want to do anything else. He’s still going to the gym a couple days a week where he was trained, Lodi’s gym, here in Charlotte. We’re still getting in the ring a couple days. We just haven’t been on TV. We’ve been gone, I don’t know if you all noticed, for the entire summer. We haven’t been on TV probably since May. I know it seems long for us. I don’t know if it seems long for anybody else, but we’ve been doing some independent stuff, a few independent bookings here.”
Jeff Jarrett Talks Returning To Universal Studios For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was among the names in action at the AEW Dark tapings on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, as he worked a tag team match. This was likely a one-off appearance for Jarrett on the Dark series, but it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling taped their weekly television and pay-per-view events for several years.
Mike Bennett: “AEW’s Commitment To Wrestlers and Their Families Is Second To None”
AEW star Mike Bennett from The Kingdom recently took to Twitter to shout out his current employer, where the former ROH and IMPACT tag champion praised AEW for putting the wrestlers and their families over anything else. His tweet reads, “AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and their families is second to none. Very much appreciated.”
Bull James Talks His Involvement In “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical”
WrestleZone recently conducted an interview with industry star Bull James, who spoke about his involvement in the hit wrestling themed musical entitled, “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical.” James served as a choreographer on the show, as well as a trainer for the actors so they could get the feel of a pro-wrestler. Check out his thoughts below.
Alundra Blayze Says Mandy Rose Situation Is Why Talents Need To Have Lawyers Look Over Contracts
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, recently joined the Café De René live stream to discuss the release of former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, and how she thinks the situation could have been avoided. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
