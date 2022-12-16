Read full article on original website
Kellogg Rolls Out New Packaging for Blind and Visually Impaired
Shopping for cereal at U.S. grocery stores just got easier for people who are blind or have low vision. Kellogg’s has just announced that it is launching new packaging for four of its most popular cereal brands — Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Special K Original, Rice Krispies and Crispix — that features an innovative technology for the visually impaired called NaviLens.
