The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.

4 DAYS AGO