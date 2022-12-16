ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table

When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Allrecipes.com

Prime Rib Gravy

The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
OurSentinel

Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta

Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...

