This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️
Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!. This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.
White Christmas Cranberry Margaritas' Deserve a Spot on Every Holiday Drink Menu
This cocktail will make you feel merry and bright.
Prime Rib Gravy
The original idea for this video was to show a technique for making rich, beefy gravy using the bones from this famous holiday roast to serve alongside, but then I remembered not everyone has a corporate expense account, which is when it became a sauce that could be served instead of prime rib. Plan A is still to do both, but if you can't, this gravy was so beautiful and satisfying it's almost not fair to call it a Plan B.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
