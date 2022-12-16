Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Video: Rachel & Dan Atherton Shred DyFi Bike Park's Latest Trail
Dan and Rachel Atherton and the Dig crew make our new mellower red track look anything but mellow!. Dyfi Bike Park’s longest track to date zig zags down the West side of the park where the gradient is slightly less steep. After a year of digging this 4.4km trail the gang let off the brakes and have some fun.
Pinkbike.com
Video: 11 & 14-Year-Old Hit Huge Jumps at Revolution Bike Park
"Les 9 Roues" Raoul and Emric Schneeberger are two young MTB riders who travel & are homeschooled on the road full-time - and for winter this year they decided to travel with their family to the UK to hit up the best bike parks. Revolution Bike Park in Wales was on top of the list. Especially with the news of its closing in early 2023. An incredible place, with perfectly crafted jumps and a friendly, rider owned vibe.
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Shimano Saint Groupset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The OG of downhill groupsets, Shimano Saint knows a thing or two about getting you down the trail faster and with more control. Whether racing for World Cup wins, doing runs at the local bike park, or hitting your favorite features, Shimano Saint delivers. With SHADOW RD+ and Bump Stopper...
Pinkbike.com
Photo Story: Andreas Kolb Looks Back at his 2022 Race Season
Words by Andreas Kolb. Photography by Dan Griffiths, Jack Tennyson, Austrian Cycling & Single Speed Media. This year has been the best of my life, when everything came together - bike, team, the riding with Charlie and how much we push each other, it wasn’t all plain sailing but I couldn’t be happier or more stoked to do it again in 2023.
WanderWisdom
Pinkbike.com
Jack Moir Looks to be Leaving the Canyon CLLCTV for 2023
The Canyon CLLCTV seems to have let slip that Jack Moir will be leaving the team as it releases a 'Best Of Metal Monday' to mark his departure. What an epic ride: it's been an awesome 3 years with @jackmoir_ aka Moi Moi. Massive thanks to 'Kev' for so many amazing memories, epic race wins, and face-melting Metal Mondays. As a little tribute, here's one last Metal Monday from us. Best of luck for your future, Jack!— Canyon Bicycles.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Eliott Lapotre, Olivier Cuvet & Oscar Härnström Shred Sweden's Kisa Bike Park
Situated in a gloomy part of Sweden with a ski lift and 150m of vertical you might at first glance wonder about your choice to ride here. But soon after arriving, you quickly find out that with dedication, hard work and intelligent trail creating, this small piece of mountain is one of the unmissable riding spots in all of Scandinavia.
Pinkbike.com
10 Things I Loved In 2022: Seb Stott
Two bikes this year stand out as the best I've ever ridden. That may sound over the top, but with bikes still improving year-on-year (albeit at a slower pace), it's not so surprising. The first is the Canyon Strive. The Strive got a lot of people's knickers in a twist with its super-long sizing, but if you can size down, as I did, it makes a lot of sense.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Behind The Scenes Of Fabio Wibmer's 'Street Life'
Go behind the scenes of Fabio Wibmer’s Street Life and learn more about what it took to bring this new video project to fruition. Filmed over 3 days in and around Nice, France, watch as Fabio Wibmer, joined by fellow rider John Langlois, photographer Hannes Berger, and filmer’s Robbie Meade and Chris Seager, create the launch video for our latest shoe addition, the Stamp Street Fabio.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Lukas Schäfer Hits Fresh Freeride Lines
əbˈsest/ - unable to stop thinking about something. A Freeride Mountainbike shortfilm by Jannik Hammes. The "Pocket Air" is a feature/move I really look up to in BMX riding. Just something so simple but also super technical with no need of any tricks.
Pinkbike.com
Movies For Your Monday
Graham Agassiz - North River: A bucket list idea and a dream that he never expected to be realized. For a long while Graham Agassiz has had the North Thompson River region on his radar. In his latest video, ‘North River’ he was lucky enough to be granted permission by the First Nation, to ride the unique BC terrain. Undertaking the majority of the project by boat and canoe, as-well as camping on a small island, the whole crew were inspired by the ways of the Simpcw First Nation.
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
Watch the McMurtry Speirling Break the 1/4 Mile Record in all its Electric Glory
... Read more The post Watch the McMurtry Speirling Break the 1/4 Mile Record in all its Electric Glory appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
