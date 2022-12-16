Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Nike beats estimates for revenue on resilient sportswear demand
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nike Inc NKE.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by persistent demand for its sneakers and sportswear in North America and Europe. Shares of the company rose marginally in extended trading. Nike reported a 30% jump in its largest market, North America,...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.1%. Leading the group were shares of IAMGold, up about 25.3% and shares of Taseko Mines up about 20.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up...
Blue Apron Announces Layoffs as Subscribers Rein in Spending
Blue Apron has announced that it is laying off about 10% of its corporate staff. The meal kit company shared the news in a press release Thursday (Dec. 8) in which it also stated that it intends to reduce expenses by around $50 million in 2023 relative to this year. These cutbacks include decreasing spending on marketing and consulting in addition to labor.
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022
It’s been a challenging stretch in the market year-to-date, with a hawkish Fed, geopolitical issues, and lingering COVID-19 uncertainties weighing heavily on sentiment. Despite all the negativity, there have been several bright spots in 2022, with some stocks snapping the overall bearish trend and rewarding investors handsomely. Three stocks...
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street
Earlier this year, Ark Invest published a valuation model that prices Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) at $1,500 per share by 2026. That implies 2,043% upside from its current share price, meaning shareholders would see 21-fold returns in just over four years. Of course, CEO of Ark Invest Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for setting aggressive price targets that are easily dismissed -- but investors would be wise to at least consider the investment thesis for Zoom.
Amazon plans to lay off more than 10,000 workers. Its CEO just defended the hiring spree that caused the cuts
Amazon isn’t sorry about years of explosive growth and overhiring—even as it kicks off the largest job-cutting campaign in its history. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in November that the company would begin laying off employees across multiple departments, and suggested terminations are likely to continue into 2023. Jassy’s comment came days after the New York Times reported the company had plans to lay off around 10,000 employees across its devices, retail, and human resources divisions.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Celestica (CLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celestica (CLS) closed at $10.91, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had...
NASDAQ
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
How Much Lower Will Tesla Stock Go?
In this video, I will talk about Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), some new price targets from analysts, the damage that the Twitter acquisition has caused, and what investors should know going into 2023. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below. *Stock prices...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Archer Daniels (ADM) Seems a Promising Pick
Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM looks well positioned on the back of solid demand, better productivity and product innovations. Persistent growth in the Nutrition segment bodes well. Gains from the integrated global value chain and a solid product portfolio have been bolstering the company’s performance. These tailwinds have aided...
NASDAQ
Calavo Growers (CVGW) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Calavo Growers (CVGW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.89%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Scorpio Tankers (STNG) closed the most recent trading day at $54.87, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 4.09%...
NASDAQ
Analysts see Bank of Mexico hiking key rate by 25 bps in February -Citibanamex poll
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in its next monetary policy decision scheduled for February, according to 20 of the 30 participants surveyed in a Citibanamex poll published on Tuesday. In mid-December, Mexico's central bank hiked...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials
In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 59.03% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 75.43% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 65.15% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and HAL make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
MINT: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) where we have detected an approximate $554.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 5.9% decrease week over week (from 95,580,000 to 89,980,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of MINT, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) closed the most recent trading day at $29.90, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
What Stocks To Buy Today? 3 Dividend Aristocrats To Watch
Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years or more. These stocks are often considered a good choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable source of income. In this article, we’ll explore what dividend aristocrats are and provide an overview of three dividend aristocrats that you may want to watch in the stock market today.
